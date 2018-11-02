Advanced 3D image system for better endoscopic surgery

Keep 2D, See 3D! MonoStereo, a smart 3D endoscope visualization system, integrates the benefits of 2D and 3D function, providing an advanced 3D endoscope image for better endoscopic surgery.

This surgical image breakthrough was selected by RESI (Redefining Early Stage Investment) New York 2018 Innovation Challenge Companies as one of the finalists who stands out from hundreds of competitors globally.

"It is the first 3D image system which provides depth perception and spatial view of anatomy; however, the 2D functions, like zooming and rotating, are reserved at the same time," said Dr. Kai-Che Liu, the MeidcalTek CEO. "It is both Mono and Stereo. You may keep 2D, see 3D." Dr. Liu explained the brand name with confidence.

The MedicalTek, a Taiwanese start-up, has a close network with IRCAD, a world class minimally invasive surgery training center. After years of extensive study from dozens of international endoscopic experts and 7000 surgeons from 60 countries in Taiwan and France, a software based MonoStereo 3D endoscope visualization system was launched.

Since 2017, this advanced 3D image technology has earned positive feedback and high satisfaction among surgeons at SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons) annual meetings. Either 3D image display, comfortable 3D vision, or detail perception on tissues and organs were highly acknowledged by a pilot clinic trail.

"MonoStereo® 3D seems to be helpful for the therapeutic endoscopic procedures." Said by Dr Gabriel Rahmi, Medical Doctor specialized in Endoscopy at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital. Over 120 minimally invasive surgeries with MonoStereo® have been performed by hundreds of surgeons in ENT, Urology, GI, GS, GYNE, and VATs.

Diagnostic and interventional endoscopy is a fast-growing mini-invasive alternative to classical surgical techniques. The irresistible trend comes along with a huge capital investment, complex assets management, and cost of obsolescence….. The plug-in MonoStereo® 3D endoscope visualization system is a smart investment. It allows hospitals/clinics to have a 3D visualization surgery with a minimized equipment transition cost. Due to the superb compatibility, MonoStereo® functions well with hundreds of rigid, flexible and others endoscopes. There is no need to buy the new ones, nor to throw pre-existing endoscope, camera, and monitor away. It is a seamless connection, without any workflow change during the surgery.