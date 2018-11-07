Promising new glioblastoma treatment could improve and extend patients' lives

Nov 7 2018

Glioblastoma is a serious and incurable brain cancer. Patients receiving this diagnosis typically have 11-20 months to live. One of the main difficulties in treating this cancer is that its cells quickly build up a resistance to chemotherapy. In the upcoming issue of Nucleic Acids Research, Professor Rotem Karni and his team at Hebrew University's Institute for Medical Research-Israel Canada (IMRIC) share promising results for a new glioblastoma treatment with the potential to improve and extend patients' lives.

As part of their research, Karni and PhD student Maxim Mogilevsky designed a molecule that inhibits glioblastoma tumor growth by regulating the proteins it produces. The MKNK2 gene produces two different protein products through a process called "RNA alternative splicing". These proteins have two opposing functions: MNK2a inhibits cancer growth, whereas MNK2b supports cancer growth. Karni's new molecule shifts the splicing of MKNK2 so that production of the tumor-stimulating protein decreases, while production of the tumor-suppressing protein increases. As a result, cancerous tumors decrease or die-off completely.

Related Stories

"Not only can this breakthrough molecule kill tumor cells on its own, it has the power to help former chemotherapy-resistant cells become chemotherapy-sensitive once again," shared Prof. Karni.

In his study, the mice with human glioblastoma tumor cells that were treated with this new molecule saw their tumors shrink or die off completely, as opposed to the control mice who were treated with an inactive molecule. "Our research presents a novel approach for glioblastoma treatment. In the future, we'll be able to tailor treatments for patients based on the amount of cancer-inhibiting proteins that their tumors produce," added Karni.

A patent for this technology has been registered and granted in the United States and Europe through Yissum, Hebrew University's R&D company.

Source:

http://new.huji.ac.il/en

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

O'Donnell Brain Institute helps U.S. effort to study neural circuits behind learning, memory
World's largest neuromorphic supercomputer being switched on for the first time
Brain may have more influence on lifespan and sexual maturity of humans than their body
NIH increases funding through the BRAIN Initiative
Texas A&M study identifies new brain region involved in inhibiting fear
Phase 2 STEMTRA trial using SB623 cells for treating traumatic brain injury meets primary endpoint
Special chemical that makes brain tumours glow pink to help neurosurgeons operate
Scientists identify more aggressive chemotherapy treatment for childhood brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study offers new hope to patients with rare brain cancer