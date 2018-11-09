New oral drug reduces menstrual bleeding for women with common uterine tumors

Nov 9 2018

A new oral drug significantly reduced menstrual bleeding for women with the most common gynecologic tumors in the United States - benign tumors that disproportionately affect African-Americans, an international clinical trial found.

In the five-country study, Elagolix reduced bleeding in more than 90 percent of premenopausal women who had heavy menstrual bleeding associated with fibroid tumors - noncancerous growths of the uterus known as uterine leiomyomas that often appear during childbearing years.

Surgery has traditionally been the gold standard for treatment, resulting in hysterectomy or myomectomy, so a nonsurgical option offers new hope, said Dr. Bruce Carr, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UT Southwestern Medical Center and lead author on the study appearing in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

"There are no orally approved drugs to decrease bleeding and prevent anemia in women with these tumors," said Dr. Carr, Director of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship Program at UT Southwestern, who holds the Paul C. MacDonald Distinguished Chair in Obstetrics & Gynecology. "Now, there is a medical option for this devastating disease that affects up to 75 percent of women."

Prescribing hormone therapy together with the new drug prevented estrogen-deficiency induced side effects like hot flashes and bone loss, the researchers found.

Fibroid tumors can be associated with infertility, miscarriage, and early onset of labor and are the most common reason for hysterectomy worldwide, costing an estimated $2.2 billion in the U.S. alone. For women in their 40s and 50s, abnormal uterine bleeding also is the most common reason to see a gynecologist, and fibroids are one of the most common causes of the symptom.

Related Stories

Researchers examining health disparities of uterine fibroids found that 80 percent of African-American women and approximately 70 percent of white women will have uterine fibroids by age 50, although the tumors cause symptoms in only about a quarter to half of women who have them. Research in the Journal of Women's Health reported that African-American women:

  • Had a higher cumulative risk of uterine fibroids.
    Experienced a threefold greater incidence and relative risk of fibroids.
    Had an earlier age of onset.
    Were 2.4 times more likely to undergo hysterectomy.
    Had a 6.8-fold increase in the number of uterine-sparing myomectomies.

Researchers conducted the clinical trial at 86 sites in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Chile, and the United Kingdom and involved the Mayo Clinic, Eastern Virginia Medical School, the University of Illinois, the Cleveland Clinic, Mercy Health Osteoporosis and Bone Health Services, Augusta University, and The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., along with the maker of the new drug (elagolix), AbbVie Inc. Dr. Carr received research support from AbbVie and Agile Therapeutics and served on the Repros Therapeutics Data and Safety Monitoring Board.

Source:

https://www.utsouthwestern.edu/newsroom/articles/year-2018/elagolix.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Lead accumulation in shin bone linked to treatment-resistant hypertension
New protein sequencing technique could revolutionize biomedical research
Genetic link to erectile dysfunction discovered
Minimally invasive surgery for cervical cancer may not be a good idea finds a pair of studies
UTSA research could help address genetically based challenges with male fertility
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces new research-focused website
Report predicts life expectancy in 2040, Spain comes out on top
Study examines whether weight management during pregnancy affects children's bone mass

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vitamin D supplements do not improve bone health, concludes study