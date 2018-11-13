Paraid exhibits latest version of IBEX ambulance chair at MEDICA 2018

The latest version of the IBEX ambulance chair, suitable for safely moving patients up and down stairs, will be showcased at MEDICA 2018 by pioneering UK manufacturer Paraid.

Used by ambulances throughout the UK, The IBEX is an easy-to-use patient transport chair designed for use across all terrains including restricted, spiral and narrow staircases. The innovative product features a plastic seat and backrest with harness, which allows patients to be easy manoeuvred. It also minimises the operator’s exposure to the weight capacity of the chair.

For three decades Paraid has established itself as the leader in the field of bespoke transportation equipment for hospitals and road ambulances. During this time, they have become known for identifying prominent issues within the neonatal and pediatric sector and have pioneered the acclaimed ACR (Ambulance Child Restraint) and the Neo-Restraint safety products. Both products will be on display at MEDICA.

The Neo-Restraint answers to the need for a safe, fully adjustable close proximity harnessing system reducing the harmful effects of excessive movement during neonatal transfer. It has been designed to secure infants ranging in weight from 500 g to 6 kg and is currently used by 90% of UK based neonatal transport teams. The ACR was also developed to help keep pediatric patients safe during transportation. It is compatible with all models of ambulance stretchers and can be found in more than half of ambulances across the UK.

Paraid are at the forefront of designing and manufacturing patient transport solutions to meet the needs of hospitals and emergency services worldwide. Using the latest 3D CAD software, their expert design and production teams are dedicated to understanding the needs of both the patient and medical professionals. The company offer a bespoke and personalized design service, working with clients to ensure products are constructed to their exact specifications.

Lee Searle, Head of Paraid said:

Paraid’s level of expertise and experience means we can offer a variety of innovative transportation solutions for road ambulance, pre-hospital care, neonatal and pediatric sectors. We are committed to investing in high quality manufacturing, design and engineering in the UK and are able to assist customers both nationally and worldwide. It is a pleasure to be at MEDICA to showcase our patient transport solutions and we look forward to meeting new and existing customers from around the world.”

MEDICA, is the leading international trade fair for the medical sector, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany from 12 - 15 November 2018. Throughout the exhibition Paraid will be located in Hall 11 – Stand G46.