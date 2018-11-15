Restek launches new Oregon cannabis pesticide standards

Nov 15 2018

Restek is pleased to announce the launch of new pesticide residue standards to meet the specific cannabis analysis needs of Oregon—and states with similar pesticide residue regulations/programs.

Dissolved in acetonitrile and formulated for stability, the 59 compounds are separated into 6 x 1 mL solutions with individual analyte concentrations of 600 µg/mL—resulting in a convenient 100 µg/mL solution when blended immediately before use. Designed with quality and convenience in mind, this set of standards eliminates the need for in-house standards preparation. Restek’s Oregon pesticide standards are certified reference materials (CRM) manufactured and QC-tested in ISO-accredited labs.

