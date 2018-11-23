Bone marrow-derived fibroblasts shown to promote breast cancer growth

Liji Thomas, MDNov 23 2018Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

A new study has revealed that breast cancer cells recruit bone marrow-derived fibroblasts to enhance their growth. It is hoped that the discovery will lead to the development of new treatments that target the cells in and around the tumor.

Fibroblast cells - By DrimaFilm

DrimaFilm | Shutterstock

Many breast cancers show the presence of abundant fibroblasts from neighboring breast tissue and other body tissues.

Fibroblasts are typically associated with malignant solid tumors and are among the cell types that are not actually cancerous but enhance tumor progression.  

For instance, fibroblasts within breast tumors secrete growth factors that increase the rate of proliferation of the cancer cells.

They also induce inflammation and tumor neovascularization (the formation of new blood vessels growing deep into the tumor).

Neovascularization of the tumor is essential to provide an adequate supply of oxygen and nutrients for its growth.

In the current experiment, led by Neta Eretz, at the Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, breast cancers in mice were shown to contain a high percentage of fibroblasts recruited from mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs).

These cells originate in the bone marrow and show significant differences from other fibroblasts present in cancerous growths.

One important difference is the absence of an important cytokine, a protein called PDGFRα. The lack of PDGFRα, therefore, acts as a marker for such cells.

Bone marrow-derived fibroblasts are strong promoters of tumor neovascularization (the formation of new blood vessels to supply a tumor) because they secrete high amounts of the protein clusterin.

The presence of such fibroblasts was associated with faster tumor growth rates due to improved vascularization, compared to other breast tumors which contain only fibroblasts derived from surrounding breast tissue.

The same team discovered that human breast cancers also showed the presence of fibroblasts which were negative for PDGFRα.

When the tumor concentration of PDGFRα was lower, the tumors were significantly more likely to be fatal.

In effect, therefore, breast tumors that recruit bone marrow-derived fibroblasts have taken a very important step towards more rapid growth and distant spread.  

Gaining insight into how these cells work could well lead to the emergence of new treatments which selectively target not just the cancer cells but also the bone marrow-derived fibroblasts that support tumor progression.

Our study shows that the recruitment of bone marrow-derived fibroblasts is important for promoting tumor growth, likely by enhancing blood vessel formation.

Understanding the function of these cancer-associated fibroblasts could form the basis of developing novel therapeutic manipulations that cotarget bone marrow-derived fibroblasts as well as the cancer cells themselves."

Neta Eretz, Lead Author

The study was published on November 23, 2018, in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Source:

Breast cancers enhance their growth by recruiting cells from bone marrow.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Molecular & Structural Biology | Proteomics | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

People with rare cancers can benefit from genomic profiling, shows research
Researchers evaluate efficacy of salivary biomarkers for early detection of oral cancer
LDR brachytherapy for treating early-stage prostate cancer lacks conclusive data
New blood test developed for early diagnosis of ovarian cancer
Personalized scheduling of radiotherapy using genetic data could reduce side effects
Breakthrough research could lead to a new wave of cancer-fighting antibodies
Study defines biomarker in response to treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer
New solution to stop spread of brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

In this interview, conducted at SfN 2018, Grischa Chandy from Molecular Devices provides insight on 3D imaging solutions for neuroscience research.

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

Latest Life Science News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »