Study investigates influence of different opioids on driving performance

Dec 5 2018

Taking opioids for the treatment of pain has been associated with increased risks of crashing among drivers, but it is unknown whether this applies to all opioids or pertains to specific opioids only. A new British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology study found that the influence of single analgesic doses of methadone and buprenorphine--two different opioids--on driving performance was mild and below the impairment threshold of a blood alcohol concentration of 0.5 mg ml-1.

Related Stories

Both opioids produced impairments of cognitive task performance and increased sleepiness at the highest dose, however. Four out of the 22 participants in the study stopped their on-road driving test while under the influence of either opioid due to sleepiness.

The findings indicate that it is impossible to state that use of buprenorphine and methadone will not impair driving in any patient. Consequently, patients should always be informed about the potential driving impairment that might be caused by buprenorphine and methadone.

"For the first time an actual on-road driving study has been performed to investigate the acute effects of opioids in drug-naïve persons on driving. The results tell us that caution is required when initiating treatment with these drugs," said lead author Dr. Maren Cecilie Strand, of Oslo University Hospital, in Norway.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/british-journal-clinical-pharmacology/study-examines-effects-different-opioids-driving

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Metrohm’s new ID Kit enables fast, easy, and accurate detection of heroin and other opioids
FDA targets 465 websites that sell potentially dangerous, unapproved drugs
Study: Poor older Americans most likely to rely on prescription opioids
Study examines trends in opioids prescribed for children and adolescents
Ketamine’s role in treatment of depression: Study
Researchers develop electroencephalography-based test to objectively measure pain
FDA takes new steps to address opioid crisis by approving Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy
Cocaine overdoses on the rise with fentanyl combo flooding the market

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
People with Alzheimer’s disease using strong opioids have increased risk of hip fracture