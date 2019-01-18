Immune checkpoint inhibitors induce rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases

Jan 18 2019

Checkpoint inhibitor therapy is a form of cancer treatment immunotherapy currently under research. The therapy targets immune checkpoints, key regulators of the immune system that stimulate or inhibit its actions, which tumors can use to protect themselves from attacks by the immune system. As Immune checkpoint inhibitors are happened to be new antitumor drugs and they are related to immune-related Adverse Events (AEs), this includes rheumatic disease and musculoskeletal disease.

In this study, the Medline reports were searched on musculoskeletal and rheumatic AEs which were caused by immune checkpoint inhibitors. Immune checkpoint inhibitors treatments are reported by the studies which are associated with several musculoskeletal and rheumatic AEs in the literature. Whereas, it is reported in case studies and case reports that, arthralgia and myalgia happened to be the most commonly reported AEs although the commonality of arthritis, myositis and vasculitis is pretty much less characterized. AEs which are described later are, sicca syndrome, polymyalgia rheumatica, systemic lupus erythematosus and sarcoidosis.

A frequently adverted event that associates newly induced musculoskeletal and rheumatic diseases with immune checkpoint inhibitors treatment are brought to the surface by new researches.

