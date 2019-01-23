Gene-edited chickens could prevent future flu pandemic

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Jan 23 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

British researchers are genetically engineering flu-resistant chickens in an effort to prevent the next deadly human flu pandemic.

Structure of H1N1 influenza virusKateryna Kon | Shutterstock

Study co-leader, Wendy Barclay (Imperial College London), says the first of the gene-edited chicks will hatch later this year at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute.

The researchers have used CRISPR technology to remove parts of a protein the flu virus usually depends on to infect a host, thereby rendering the chickens completely resistant.

The idea is to engineer poultry that cannot acquire flu and would form a “buffer” between wild birds and humans, says Barclay.

Experts in global health and infectious disease say the global human flu pandemic represents one of their greatest fears. If the virus jumps from wild birds via poultry to humans, it could then mutate into a pandemic airborne form that is easily transmitted amongst humans.

“If we could prevent influenza virus crossing from wild birds into chickens, we would stop the next pandemic at source,” says Barclay.

In a 2016 Nature article, Barclay’s team described a gene present in chickens that codes for a protein all flu viruses use to infect a host. When knock-out cells that did not contain the gene were engineered, laboratory tests showed that they could not be infected by the flu virus.

In a collaboration with Roslin researchers, Barclay plans to use CRISPR technology to edit just one small part of the flu-binding protein, so that the rest of the bird remains the same, genetically, as it was before: “We have identified the smallest change that will stop the virus in its tracks.”

However, Barclay points out that one of the biggest barriers to this approach is going to be the concern amongst poultry producers that the public will reject the idea: “People eat food from farmed animals that have been altered by decades of traditional breeding, but they might be nervous about eating gene edited food,” she concludes.

Source:

Scientists make gene-edited chickens in bid to halt next pandemic

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Suggested Reading

Rutgers study finds gene responsible for spread of prostate cancer
Study combines two forecasting methods with machine learning to estimate flu activity
Scientists develop new gene therapy that prevents axon destruction in mice
Researchers repurpose gene-editing tool CRISPR to develop better antibiotics
Researchers use gene-editing tool CRISPR/Cas9 to limit impact of parasitic diseases
Scientists take another step in understanding bacteria that cause Salmonella epidemic
Researchers find how GREB1 gene promotes resistance to prostate cancer treatments
A global influenza pandemic high on the WHO's agenda

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »