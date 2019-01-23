Ziath to showcase new Mohawk Semi-Automated Tube picker at SLAS 2019

Ziath announces that it will showcase its new Mohawk Semi-Automated Tube picker on booth #452 at SLAS 2019 in Washington DC.

This innovative new system sets a new standard for frozen or thawed sample tube picking from 96-position racks. The Mohawk has been designed to work out of the box, and needs no set up or calibration.

Instrument control is through the new user-friendly software which provides an intuitive interface for easy operation. Tubes can be picked from a single rack or a picklist can be set up to select tubes across multiple racks. Picklist operations are normally started from reading the 1D code on a rack placed onto the Mohawk, but manual selection is also possible.

Other key features of the new semi-automated tube picker include the ability to generate picklists externally in other software applications or create a template using the Mohawk’s own software. For extra sample tracking and security, the Mohawk can be connected directly to a 2D-barcode scanner for tube confirmation. In this mode it can also generate picklists directly from the tube barcodes. For further traceability, a 1D-scanner for reading the rack barcode is included as standard.

The compact size, intuitive software and ability to integrate make the Mohawk a valuable asset in sample management applications with thawed or frozen tubes in SLAS standard format racks.