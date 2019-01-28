Injection of opioids may increase infective endocarditis risk

Jan 28 2019

People who inject drugs are at a high risk for a number of health issues. In a new study from ICES, Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University, researchers discovered a significant rise in the risk of infective endocarditis, a serious heart infection, among Ontarians who inject drugs. When examining opioid prescriptions in the province, the research team discovered the increased risk of infective endocarditis may be related to the growing use of a specific opioid, hydromorphone.

The researchers looked at de-identified Ontario health data for 60,529 hospital admissions related to injection drug use between 2006 and 2015. Of the 60,529 admissions, 733 patients had infective endocarditis. Although hospital admission rates in people who inject drugs were stable over the study period, the risk of infective endocarditis increased from 13.4 admissions to 35.1 admissions every three months.

"Rates of infective endocarditis in people who inject drugs have been increasing around the world and our study shows this is true in Ontario," says Dr. Matthew Weir, adjunct scientist at ICES, associate scientist at Lawson and assistant professor at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University. "We wondered if a change in the types of drugs people inject was responsible for this higher risk."

Through further analysis of Ontario health data, the team discovered the increasing risk of infective endocarditis may be linked to a rise in prescriptions of the opioid hydromorphone. The number of hydromorphone prescriptions in Ontario increased from 16 per cent of all opioid prescriptions in 2006 to 53 per cent by 2015. This parallels the timing for increased risk of infective endocarditis among people who inject drugs.

The researchers initially suspected the increased risk for infective endocarditis would begin when controlled-release oxycodone was removed from the market in 2011.

"We thought hydromorphone prescriptions would increase when controlled-release oxycodone was removed from the market, leading to increased risk of heart infection," says Dr. Michael Silverman, associate scientist at Lawson and associate professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. "However, while the study did show a substantial increase in risk for infective endocarditis, it began in 2010."

Related Stories

Traditional controlled-release oxycodone was easily dissolvable and people who inject drugs did not save or reuse their injection equipment. Controlled-release hydromorphone, the more common form of the drug, is more difficult to dissolve. Since residue of the drug gets left in injection equipment, injection drug users save the equipment for future use or to share with others. Reusing injection equipment allows multiple opportunities for bacterial contamination, increasing the chances that bacteria will be injected when the equipment is next used.

Infective endocarditis occurs when the inner lining of the heart becomes infected. It can be a life-threatening illness and research suggests it can be caused by sharing or re-using injection equipment, possibly through the injection of bacteria.

"While the timing was not what we expected, we did find a correlation between the rise in infective endocarditis and hydromorphone prescriptions," says Dr. Sharon Koivu, Lawson scientist and associate professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. "Our research is now focused on better understanding the potential relationship between the injection of hydromorphone and risk of infective endocarditis."

The team is conducting ongoing studies that are looking at whether bacteria that cause infective endocarditis are more likely to survive in equipment used to prepare hydromorphone compared to other drugs.

"The opioid crisis is one of the most pressing health issues of our time. Our findings not only confirm an increasing risk of infective endocarditis in persons who inject drugs but also offer the first evidence for why it might be happening," says Dr. Weir. "Through research and collaboration, we hope to further collect the evidence needed to address this global problem."

Source:

https://www.lawsonresearch.ca/injection-opioids-linked-increase-bacterial-heart-infections

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Type of saturated fats consumed could affect cardiovascular heath, analysis shows
Poor cardiorespiratory fitness could increase risk of future heart attack, finds new study
Research finds decline in ketone body utilization when coronary circulation is reduced
Calcium specks could be key prognostic marker of heart disease in South Asians
Financial stress may increase heart disease risk in African Americans
Poor blood oxygenation during sleep predicts chance of heart-related death
Synthetic compound from flaxseed can improve heart function in mice with sepsis
UMN Medical School research uncovers how to treat diastolic heart failure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lifestyle and health factors that are good for the heart can also prevent diabetes