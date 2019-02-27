KNAUER ranked as one of the best employers in Germany for the second time

In the study "Leading Employers Germany 2019", the Berlin-based manufacturer of high-tech laboratory measuring instruments KNAUER was ranked as one of the best employers for the second time.

This makes KNAUER one of the companies with the best ratings in an independent meta-study conducted by Düsseldorf-based 3.works.

According to the publishers of the study, it is based on the currently most comprehensive employer evaluation system in Germany, which has evaluated the data of more than 70,000 companies. Criteria included previous and current, independent employer certifications, rankings and awards, employee satisfaction ratings, student surveys, as well as activities in the areas of CSR, diversity and family friendliness.

We are very pleased to have made it among the top one percent of employers this year. This award confirms that we are on the right track with respect to our human resources strategy and our activities for sustainability and social responsibility," Alexandra Knauer

Last year, the KNAUER CEO bought a holiday apartment in a newly-built holiday complex in a prime location in Ahlbeck on Usedom island (Baltic Sea). The employees can book this beach residence at low prices and spend relaxing days there. The employees are thrilled. If employees want to buy a new bicycle (a so-called business bike), KNAUER provides financial support. In addition, there are a number of health-promoting activities on a regular basis, such as salad days, cycling courses and morning yoga. Employees have been participating in the company's profits for years.

The family business KNAUER WissenschaftlicheGeräte GmbH has been developing measuring instruments for research and science for more than 56 years. The systems for chromatography, or more precisely liquid chromatography (HPLC), are used, for example, to examine foodstuffs or environmental samples for ingredients and impurities or to check the quality of medicines. Alexandra Knauer, who manages the company with 138 employees in the second generation, attaches great importance to corporate responsibility both towards employees and towards the environment and society. The topic of corporate social responsibility has therefore been practically lived in their company for many years.