Study elucidates mechanism behind development of steroid diabetes

Feb 28 2019

Osaka University researchers clarify part of mechanism behind the development of steroid diabetes

Steroids are used for treating various diseases such as allergic disorders, but they occasionally cause adverse effects, such as steroid diabetes and other metabolic disturbances. Since steroids act throughout the body, how these adverse effects are caused and by which organ are not well understood.

Researchers at Osaka University focused on glucocorticoid receptors (GRs), the receptors for the body's endogenous steroids, clarifying part of the mechanism behind metabolic disturbances caused by steroids. The results of this research were published in Endocrinology.

Related Stories

The researchers administered steroids to adipocyte-specific GR knockout (AGRKO) mice and found that healthy adipose expansion was induced because lipid accumulation in the liver decreased and insulin sensitivity improved. Next, they examined how healthy adipose expansion was induced using AGRKO mice and found that adipocyte GRs inhibited lipid accumulation in adipose cells, preadipocyte proliferation, and glucose uptake, as well as lipolysis. That is, activation of adipocyte GRs restricted healthy adipose expansion, causing metabolic disturbances such as insulin resistance, liver steatosis, and eventually diabetes.

Corresponding author Yosuke Okuno says, "Our study elucidated how steroids activated adipocytes. Further development of the results of our study will clarify how steroids act on organs, leading to the development of drugs for treating steroid diabetes."

Source:

https://resou.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Patients with diabetes mellitus have high risk of stable ischemic heart disease
New mouse model replicates development and progression of Type I diabetes
One in ten people over 40 in the UK has Type 2 diabetes, new analysis finds
FDA authorizes new interoperable insulin pump for children, adults with diabetes
UVA expands telehealth capacity to better prevent or manage chronic conditions
Human cells can change their original function to battle against diabetes
Mayo Clinic researchers identify gene that may predict pancreatic cancer risk in diabetic patients
Study investigates the role of estrogen in controlling glucose homeostasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine

Wei Min has been awarded the Pittcon 2019 Achievement Award. In this interview, he outlines the current imaging challenges in biomedicine and how his novel chemical imaging methods can overcome these.

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Plant-based diet increases secretion of insulin, incretin hormones in people with type 2 diabetes