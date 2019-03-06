Esketamine nasal spray approved for management of treatment-resistant depression

Ananya Mandal, MDMar 6 2019

The United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) have approved for sale a new nasal spray containing Esketamine for the management of treatment-resistant depression.

Image Credit: Grey_and / Shutterstock
Image Credit: Grey_and / Shutterstock

The drug brand named Spravato contains Esketamine as is manufactured by Janssen (14-2 in favour of the drug). It is claimed to lift the mood of the patient within 24 hours of use. At present it is to be prescribed only in patients who have not responded to two other conventional antidepressants. Other antidepressants usually take weeks to show their efficacy. Tiffany Farchione, acting director of the Division of Psychiatry Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said in s statement, “There has been a long-standing need for additional effective treatments for treatment-resistant depression, a serious and life-threatening condition.”

Related Stories

The spray received its initial approval from the FDA’s advisory panel in February. It has been slated to cost around $885 (£673) per treatment. Janssen said in a statement that this spray of Spravato is a “potential therapy for adults living with treatment-resistant depression.” They have said that it greatly helps patients with suicidal thoughts.

Experts have said that while conventional antidepressants like the SSRIs or Fluoxetine or Paroxetine, Escitalopram etc. reduce depressive symptoms by increasing release of a chemical serotonin in the brain, Esketamine acts differently. Serotonin released by SSRIs can affect the mood and sleep in a positive way. Esketamine increases glutamate in the brain. This is liked to memory and learning in the brain.

Esketamine has been advised to be used as a adjuvant along with other conventional antidepressants. The drug is sprayed into the nose and from there it is absorbed via the blood stream. Gerard Sanacora, a psychiatrist and the director of the Yale Depression Research Program said in a statement, “I have no doubt in my mind that this is a very useful treatment. [But this] has to be balanced with, how do we use this rationally, and in what step in care do we use this medicine.”

On the flip side the drug is capable of inducing suicidal thoughts and this will be printed as a “boxed warning” on the label of the preparation. It can also lead to a sense of dissociation or detachment from one’s self or identity. Thus each time the patient takes Spravato, they need to be monitored for at least two hours, the manufacturers warn. Long term safety of the drug is also unknown yet. The treatment can be only prescribed by a certified provider and should be administered under supervision.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also considering a similar application.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Ananya Mandal

Written by

Ananya Mandal

Ananya is a doctor by profession, lecturer by vocation and a medical writer by passion. She specialized in Clinical Pharmacology after her bachelor's (MBBS). For her, health communication is not just writing complicated reviews for professionals but making medical knowledge understandable and available to the general public as well.

Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New ‘microdose’ psychedelic treatment appears to relieve anxiety and depression
Study finds link between infant sleep duration and mother's level of education, prenatal depression
New therapeutic molecules show promise in reversing memory loss related to depression, aging
Activating gene that helps excite neurons reverses depression in male mice
Women who work longer than 55 hours per week are more likely to suffer depression
Multivitamins do not help stave off depression but lifestyle coaching may work
Depression prevention for pregnant women and new mothers – new recommendations
Brain imaging indicates potential success of drug therapy in depressive patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Isolating bacterial pathogen DNA is incredibly important in many industries and is often seen as quality assurance to make sure that the food manufactured or the ingredients used do not contain food-borne bacteria. Many states and countries also require testing for specific species, for example, Salmonella, Listeria, and E. Coli.

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Higher rates of anxiety and depression found among patients with atopic dermatitis