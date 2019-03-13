Evonik introduces new radiopaque PEEK material for medical implants

Mar 13 2019
Evonik is expanding its product range of biocompatible high-performance polymers of its VESTAKEEP® PEEK brand for medical technology.
The specialty chemical company has developed a new radiopaque plastic material of implant quality on the basis of polyether ether ketone.
Evonik is offering the radiolucent PEEK in implant quality with barium sulfate. This product type facilitates radiographic contrast without the disadvantage of artifact formation, as can be the case with other popular materials for implant technology. In addition, implants made of the new VESTAKEEP® i-Grade PEEK from Evonik do not get warm during magnetic resonance tomography.
New Paths in the Development of Non-Metallic Implants
VESTAKEEP® i-Grade PEEK is a high-performance material from Evonik that has proven itself in medical devices for years. The product, which exhibits impressive biocompatibility and biostability is easy to process and has been established for years as a high-performance material in medical technology applications such as spinal implants, sports medicine, cardiovascular devices, maxillofacial surgery, and other applications.
Evonik delivers the i-Grade PEEK material in the form of granulate, or semi-finished products, such as plastic plates or rods. VESTAKEEP® i-Grade PEEK with Barium Sulfate has different compound fill rates for different applications needs.
Evonik has more than 50 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of high-performance plastics. The extensive product range includes solutions for nearly all industrial applications.