Evonik introduces new radiopaque PEEK material for medical implants

Evonik is expanding its product range of biocompatible high-performance polymers of its VESTAKEEP® PEEK brand for medical technology.

The specialty chemical company has developed a new radiopaque plastic material of implant quality on the basis of polyether ether ketone.

Evonik is offering the radiolucent PEEK in implant quality with barium sulfate. This product type facilitates radiographic contrast without the disadvantage of artifact formation, as can be the case with other popular materials for implant technology. In addition, implants made of the new VESTAKEEP® i-Grade PEEK from Evonik do not get warm during magnetic resonance tomography.