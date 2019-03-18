CDC study shows modest improvement in optimal hospital breastfeeding policy

Mar 18 2019

A new study from the CDC showed modest improvement in optimal hospital breastfeeding policy from 2009 to 2015, with more than 2 times as many hospitals having a model breastfeeding policy and increases in early initiation of breastfeeding and limitation of non-breast milk feeds of breastfed infants. Despite a nearly 4 times increase in the percentage of hospitals not receiving free infant formula, more than 70% still do, according to the article published in Breastfeeding Medicine, the official journal of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine published by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Related Stories

Jennifer Nelson, MD, MPH and Daurice Grossniklaus, PhD, Med, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta, GA) coauthored the article entitled "Trends in Hospital Breastfeeding Policies in the United States from 2009-2015: Results from the mPINC Survey." The researchers analyzed data from the Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care (mPINC) survey on hospital-based breastfeeding-related practices and policies. These included the existence of a model policy on breastfeeding, individual elements of a policy, and how a policy is communicated to hospital staff.

"This statistical improvement, while gratifying, indicates just how much further the United States has to go in implementing hospital-based breastfeeding support policies,"says Arthur I. Eidelman, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Breastfeeding Medicine.

Source:

https://home.liebertpub.com/news/cdc-researchers-report-on-trends-in-hospital-breastfeeding-policies/3518

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Remote monitoring of implanted defibrillators in heart failure patients prevents hospitalizations
Heart attack symptoms must be kept in mind while travelling says study
Owlstone Medical and Shanghai Renji Hospital collaborate to initiate breath biopsy lung cancer trial
This time when my water breaks, take me to a hospital without surprise bills
Falling rates of patient satisfaction with the NHS demonstrate enormous pressure on hospital doctors
Major trial of hospital cleaning practices reduces infections
Bacteria-killing glass offers hope to combat deadliest hospital infections
Healthy premature babies can succeed at breastfeeding, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Fewer American hospital programs address opioid abuse