HCA Healthcare UK introduces ground-breaking new blood cancer treatment

HCA Healthcare UK has announced the launch of CAR T-cell therapy - a ground-breaking new blood cancer treatment which will be available to eligible patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

CAR T-cell therapy is a complex treatment and will only be available at a small number of sites in the UK. Reinforcing their status as one of the UK’s leaders in cancer treatment, HCA Healthcare UK will be one of the few highly specialized centers and among the first private providers to offer patients the latest CAR T-cell therapy in JACIE-IEC accredited units which are rated CQC “Outstanding”.

HCA UK will provide this treatment at their Joint Venture NHS partnership sites, HCA UK at University College Hospital and The Christie Private Care (part of HCA UK), from this spring. Due to the complex nature of hematology services, these partnerships support the delivery of a safe and comprehensive treatment pathway for private CAR T-cell therapy patients

CAR T-Cell therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy) is a unique, first of its kind, treatment which uses a patient’s own T-cells to seek and destroy cancer cells – without the use of drugs. Referred to by many as the ‘5th pillar of cancer treatment’ (following surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and targeted therapies), the arrival of CAR T-cell therapy marks a significant step forward in the treatment of blood cancer, bringing renewed hope to both patients and the medical world alike – and offering a glimpse of what treatment could look like for multiple tumor types in the future.

T-cells are a type of white blood cell which play a vital role in the immune system. They discover and remove infection from the body (orchestrating an immune response to kill cells which have been infected by pathogens). During this process T-cells use their protein receptors to latch on to antigens found on the surface of other cells and examine them; the T-cell will move on if the examined cell is healthy or release killer chemicals to destroy an infected cell.

Cancer has the ability to evade and fool the immune system. It does this by disguising itself as a healthy cell or by creating multiple abnormal antigens on its surface which prevent the T-cell receptors from being able to latch on as they normally would. This disables them from inspecting the cancer cell and identifying it as foreign and dangerous. The cancer is then able to continue to grow and multiply without the essential intervention of the T-cells. CAR T-cell therapy intervenes in this process by modifying T-cells, adding new targeted receptors which enable them to see and destroy cancer cells.

To do this, patient’s T-cells are firstly collected in a process which is similar to a blood donation. Blood is removed through an intravenous drip in the patient’s arm and put through an apheresis machine which separates and collects the T-cells from the other blood cells (which are then returned to the body).

Next, the separated T-cells are sent to a laboratory where they are genetically altered by adding the Chimeric Antigen Receptors, turning them into ‘CAR T-cells’. These newly engineered cells are then expanded in the lab and millions of them are infused back into the patient following a short course of conditioning chemotherapy. The T-cells new Chimeric Antigen Receptors enable them to latch onto a specific antigen on the patient’s tumor cells and destroy them.

Professor Stephen Mackinnon, one of the UK’s leading experts on Car T-Cell Therapy and Chair of the HCA Healthcare UK Blood Cancer Board says: