New Chromatrap ChIP-seq kit performs chromatin immunoprecipitation with unparalleled sensitivity

Porvair Sciences announces version 2.0 of its Chromatrap® ChIP-seq kit - developed to perform chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) with unparalleled sensitivity.

This new Chromatrap® ChIP-seq kit enables researchers to efficiently enrich chromatin, detecting binding of low abundant transcription factors and histone modifications from the smallest quantity of starting material (1000 cells or 50 ng).

Using proprietary bead-free technology in parallel with high throughput sequencing - Chromatrap® ChIP-seq kit (version 2.0) streamlines your workflow. Requiring less manual handling steps that other ChIP-seq kits, the new Chromatrap® ChIP-seq kit is very easy-to-use, making it perfect for first time ChIP users.

Chromatrap® ChIP-seq kit (version 2.0) allows users to perform up to 24 ChIP assays from cell collection through to immunoprecipitation, including up to 10 chromatin sample preparations. The kit provides all of the major components required for performing ChIP assays to obtain high quality DNA for Next Generation Sequencing library preparation or qPCR experiments.

With the new Chromatrap® ChIP-seq kit a complete ChIP-to-Sequencing protocol can be completed in just five hours. With selective and sensitive enrichment of low chromatin loading and optimized elution buffer chemistry the new version 2.0 of the Chromatrap’s® ChIP-seq kit enables preparation of the highest quality and quantities of immunoprecipitated DNA.

Other notable developments for the Chromatrap® ChIP-seq kit (version 2.0) include high quality chromatin can now be achieved via sonication or enzymatic digestion, improved antibody binding, greater chromatin loading flexibility and the ability to use increased slurry volumes for difficult samples.