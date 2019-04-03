Revolutionary treatment uses fat cells to correct vaginal and post-menopausal problems

For the first time ever British women are being offered a revolutionary new treatment to correct a broad range of vaginal, gynecological and post-menopausal related problems. The Regenerative Woman Clinic opens its doors this April 2019.

More than 50%* of menopausal women in the UK say their life has been impacted negatively with little or no help offered in most communities. 294* million women worldwide suffer with vaginal atrophy as a result of the menopause and 75%* go untreated. For the first time ever British women are now being offered a revolutionary and natural new treatment to correct a broad range of vaginal, gynecological and post-menopausal related problems.

The Regenerative Woman Clinic provides pioneering Lipogems® technology treatment for vaginal atrophy and a host of other conditions. Mesenchmyal Stem Cells (MSCs) present in fat tissue are harvested and once prepared the cells are injected into areas of the vagina and vulva where they stimulate healthy cell growth and repair alleviating common symptoms such as dryness, soreness, burning sensations and discomfort during intercourse.

The clinic has assembled a team of specialist gynecological Harley Street consultants, each one an expert in their own field of gynecology including;

Miss Shoreh Beski, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist with 25 years’ experience in the private health sector and NHS with a special interest in sub fertility, regenerative medicine and high risk obstetrics

Miss Jeannie Yoon, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist having worked at St Thomas’, Queen Charlotte’s, Chelsea & Westminster and the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. Miss Yoon has specialist knowledge of abnormal smears and colposcopy, having spent three years at the Royal Marsden Hospital as the Cancer Research Campaign Fellow and is a recognized BMS (British Menopause Society) specialist

Dr Richard Smith, Consultant Gynecologist, was a Senior Lecturer at Charing Cross & Westminster School of Medicine and thereafter Consultant and Director of Gynaecology at the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital. He is the First editor of the book, Gynecologic Oncology and the author Women’s Cancers: Pathways to Healing

Dr. Joseph Aquilina, Consultant Obstetrician & Gyneologist, is a Consultant at St.Bartholomew’s and Royal London Hospitals and an Honorary Senior Lecturer at Queen Mary University of London. His work has been recognized as a preceptor for training in gynecological scanning by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and has been the Editor for Women’s Health Section of Current Opinion in Obstetrics and Gynecology

The orthopaedic sister clinic under the leadership of Professor Adrian Wilson has successfully conducted thousands of Lipogems® treatments on hips, knees, ankles and shoulders contributing to a global total of more than 30,000 Lipogems® procedures worldwide.

Miss Jeannie Yoon, says:

We are very excited about the potential of this technique and the positive impact that it can bring to women’s lives. I see women everyday with diverse problems and needs. We believe that this treatment may have superior longevity compared to other alternatives. Lipogems offers a more natural alternative to women who want or need to avoid hormonal treatment, for example, those women who have had cancer or are at risk of getting cancer. This will revolutionize many women’s lives.”

Without the use of synthetic chemicals or replacements, Lipogems® technology rejuvenates the vagina, and is a natural solution helping to restore vaginal health; lifting the physical and emotional burden women often feel when struggling with their vaginal health.

Lipogems® technology can be used for the effective treatment of vaginal atrophy, dryness, soreness and pain during sex. For each woman the experience of the menopause is extremely personal however, it is estimated that over 40% of menopausal women will experience symptoms related to vaginal atrophy. It is particularly helpful for multiple uses for other conditions such as Lichen sclerosis, Lichen Planus, Lichen simplex, stress incontinence, tearing as a result of birth-trauma and problems caused by oestrogen deficiency.