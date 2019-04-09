Common food preservative could make flu vaccine less effective

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Apr 9 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

A preservative commonly used to increase the shelf life of food products may weaken the body’s immune defense against influenza, according to scientists from Michigan State University.

A preservative found in meats and other common foods has been shown to reduce the effectiveness of the flu vaccineAfrica Studio | Shutterstock

The team found that when vaccinated mice were given food containing tert-butylhydroquinone (tBHQ), they took three days longer to fight off the flu, compared with mice that were not given the preservative.

The findings, which have not yet been published, were recently presented at the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The tBHQ additive is an aromatic organic compound that helps to stabilize animal fats and unsaturated vegetable oils. It has previously been linked to a rise in food allergies.

Food manufacturers often use it to increase the shelf-life of products ranging from frozen meats to cooking oils, crackers and fried foods. However, these companies are not required to list the ingredient on food packaging, so it is unclear how much of tBHQ people are exposed to and “hard to know everything it’s in,” says study author Robert Freeborn.

The researchers found that tBHQ exposure appeared to make the flu vaccine less effective by suppressing the function of T cells, helper and killer T cells, thereby increasing the likelihood of infection fully setting in and more severe symptoms developing.

Furthermore, when the team later re-infected the animals with a different, but related flu strain, those that were fed a tBHQ diet suffered a longer-lasting illness.

This suggests that tBHQ impaired the immune system’s "memory response" that usually fights off a second infection. Given that this memory response is key to how a vaccine works, its impairment could potentially make the influenza vaccine less effective.

Scientists say the findings may help explain why seasonal flu continues to pose a such a major health threat, killing an estimated 290,000-650,000 people globally each year.

However, Freeborn stresses how important it is that people still protect against the flu by ensuring they receive a yearly flu shot; although people can still contract the infection following the shot, vaccination significantly decreases the severity and length of infection.

Next, the team plans to build on the findings by using blood samples taken from humans to further investigate the effects that tBHQ exerts on T cell activity.

Source:

The Immune Response to Influenza is Suppressed by the Synthetic Food Additive and Nrf2 Activator, tert-butylhydroquinone (tBHQ). The FASEB Journal. 1 Apr 2019.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Common food preservative may influence effectiveness of flu vaccines
Rate of HPV infection high among sexual minority men despite availability of vaccine
How easy are vaccine exemptions? Take a look at the Oregon model
Cancer vaccine injected into tumour could kill all cancer cells
Phoseon exhibits KeyPro KP100 UV LED instrument for virus inactivation at World Vaccine Congress
Experts detail efforts to improve seasonal and universal influenza vaccine
Exemptions surge as parents and doctors do ‘Hail Mary’ around vaccine laws
Potential target for Group A Streptococcus vaccine identified

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »