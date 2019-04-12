Experts in coloproctology will unite to promote global collaboration at 14th Annual ESCP conference

Apr 12 2019

The 14th Annual ESCP conference, which unites global experts in coloproctology, will hear from several prolific key speakers over the course of three days, sharing research, innovation and best practice in Vienna this September.

Last year’s conference in Nice was the European Society of Coloproctology’s biggest to date, with 1,800 delegates from over 70 countries attending. This year’s conference promises to be even bigger, with a comprehensive schedule of renowned speakers, hands-on workshops, lectures, symposiums and networking opportunities.

Per Nilsson, President of ESCP, said:

The most anticipated date in the colorectal calendar is fast approaching! This is an incredibly effective and enjoyable initiative which helps to strengthen innovative research and promote global collaboration in the colorectal field. Utilizing the biggest conference space in Austria, we look forward to welcoming all participants to Vienna this September for what promises to be an unforgettable conference.”

Keynote lecture topics will include:

  • Increasing incidence of rectal cancer in the young – aetiology, screening, and management controversies
  • Prehabilitation, nutrition, and optimization for major surgery
  • Management of malignant rectal polyp/early rectal cancer

Key symposia sessions will run on themes such as:

  • Is it a must or is it dust?
  • Ileal pouch options
  • Simple solutions for challenging perineal problems
  • Strategies for managing locally advanced colonic cancer
  • Atypical colitis, proctology and anal neoplasia
  • New technologies – how to become a proficient robotic surgeon

Pre-congress courses covering topics such as AIN and HRA, Perianal Fistula, Parastomal Hernia and TAMIS will also be available to attend.

Building on the success of last year, delegates will once again be able to hear from both trainees and host centers on their experiences of ESCP-funded Fellowships, with the unique opportunity to question each side on the specifics of a professional learning experience.

ESCP will also run joint symposiums with the European Crohn's Colitis Organization (ECCO), the European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES) and the European Hereditary Tumor Group (EHTG).

Registration will open in April. Abstract submissions are also open for a variety of categories, including IBD and Pelvic Floor and will close 26 April.

Source:

https://www.escp.eu.com/

