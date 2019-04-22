Educational program for preschoolers successful in instilling heart healthy behaviors

Apr 22 2019

Preschoolers in an underserved community who took part in a health promotion educational program aimed at establishing health behaviors showed a 2.2-fold increase in knowledge, attitudes and habits compared to their classmates who did not take part in the program, according to a study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Earlier research suggests preschool-based interventions offer promise to instill healthy behaviors in children and these early prevention strategies may contribute to reducing heart disease later in life. Some researchers believe these strategies may eventually contribute to reducing the global burden of heart disease.

Related Stories

The researchers in the FAMILIA trial enrolled 562 children from 15 Head Start preschools in Harlem, New York, to determine the impact of a health promotion educational intervention in a diverse, underserved community. Children randomized to the intervention took part in a four-month educational program to instill healthy behaviors using topics such as diet, physical activity, understanding how the human body and heart work, and emotions. Children in the control group continued to receive the standard curriculum.

The researchers then looked at the change from baseline in overall knowledge, attitudes and habits (KAH) score of the children at five months. Children in the intervened schools showed an improvement 2.2-fold higher in KAH scores toward a healthy lifestyle, with the highest effect found in children who received 75 percent or more of the curriculum. The researchers found physical activity and body/heart awareness components, as well as knowledge and attitudes, were the main drivers of the effect.

Source:

https://www.acc.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New adhesive patch could help reduce post-heart attack muscle damage
Integrating AI to analyze imaging data allows early recognition of heart disease
Plant-based diets associated with lower risk of heart failure
Scientists create a functioning 3D printed heart
Diabetic drug shows potential to be repurposed as heart disease treatment for non-diabetic patients
FDA's added sugar label could have substantial health and cost-saving benefits
Framingham Heart Study receives $38 million for the next six years
New pediatric blood pressure guidelines can better predict kids at higher risk of heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pharmacy closures contribute to medication non-adherence among heart patients