Ambiguous genitalia in newborns may be more common than previously thought

Apr 24 2019

Ambiguous genitalia in newborns may be more common than previously thought, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of the Endocrine Society.

Disorders of sexual development (DSD) are a group of conditions that include anomalies of the sex chromosomes, the gonads, the reproductive ducts and the genitalia. Ambiguous genitalia is when a newborn baby's genitals make it unclear whether the newborn is a boy or girl. For instance, a baby can have an enlarged clitoris that looks more like a small penis.

In some intersex cases, infants have external sex organs that do not match their internal reproductive anatomy. A female infant can have external sex organs that resemble male genitals and normal internal female organs (ovaries and uterus). Treatment may be delayed until puberty or adulthood in these cases to encourage shared decision-making among patients and healthcare providers.

Related Stories

"Our research found 18 babies with ambiguous genitalia among 14,177 newborns (1.3 in 1,000 births). This frequency is higher when compared to previous studies (1 in 4,500-5,500)," said the study's first author, Banu Kucukemre Aydin, M.D., of Istanbul University in Turkey. "Many previous studies used registries with a low capture rate, but our study was done prospectively. Also, most of the published data is coming from Western countries in which consanguinity rates are lower than our country."

In the prospective study, researchers examined 14,177 newborns and found 18 of them had ambiguous genitalia. Fifteen newborns were diagnosed with 46,XY DSD, which occurs in male infants when the body can't use testosterone properly or the testicles do not develop properly. Birth weight was lower in babies with 46, XY DSD than healthy babies, and preeclampsia was a common condition in those pregnancies.

"These findings support the hypothesis that early placental dysfunction and androgen deficiency might be important in the etiology of male genital anomalies," Aydin said.

Source:

https://www.endocrine.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds ‘superbug’ in hands or nostrils of patients staying in the hospital
'Battle royale' of oral pathogen helps explain how dangerous bacteria persist in hospital environment
Jewish General Hospital initiates new clinical trial to avoid surgery in breast cancer patients
EEG of infants whose mothers has high stress levels show distinct pattern of brain activity
Simple mobility test helps predict hospital readmission in elderly heart attack patients
Research sheds light on how hepatitis B virus establishes chronic infection
Research may help explain why migraine is more common in women than men
Effective hand hygiene key to reducing hospital-based infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer patients requiring emergency department care have better outcomes at original hospital