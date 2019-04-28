Neora introduces innovative product to treat acne

Neora, a leader in providing science-based, rejuvenating skincare and wellness products, announces a new addition to its product portfolio, Complexion Clearing Acne Treatment Pads. With a revolutionary formula that includes five acne-fighting steps in one pad, Neora continues to the lead the pack with innovative products that give customers the Real Results they are looking for.

"Our Acne Treatment Pads take a truly holistic approach to treating acne," says Neora Co-Founder and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Amber Olson Rourke. "We used a blend of ingredients that work together to address the three pillars of clear skin - treat, exfoliate and soothe - represented in one product."

Acne is currently the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting more than 50 million people in the United States every year. Not just a problem for the young, acne can last well into adulthood and is actually on the rise, according to dermatologists. Acne not only adds stress to the skin, but stubborn blemishes can create emotional stress as well.

Neora's Acne Treatment Pads stand alone from other acne treatment products because of the complex propriety acne-fighting formula packed into one simple step. Their powerful, daily-use product includes salicylic acid to combat acne blemishes by penetrating clogged pores, and Neora's patent-pending SIG-1459™ ingredient, which helps to calm and soothe skin. Enhanced with multiple fruit acids, these pads also work to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells to prevent future breakouts, while niacinamide helps even skin tone. Plus, this formula includes glycerin and aloe leaf juice to counteract dryness. For increased efficacy, these multi-functional pads can be used on the back, neck and chest as well as the face.

In an independently conducted consumer study, 83 percent of participants reported a reduction of excess oil after use, and 80 percent of participants felt their skin looked rejuvenated. More than 70 percent reported the size of acne blemishes was visibly reduced after eight weeks of treatment. Neora's easy-to-use acne pads are tough on blemishes, blackheads and breakouts, but gentle enough to keep skin looking smooth and youthful.

Key Ingredients

SIG-1459™ - A patent-pending, exclusive ingredient to soothe and calm skin.

Salicylic acid (0.5%) - Clears up acne blemishes, blackheads and whiteheads and allows skin to heal while penetrating pores to eliminate and prevent new ones from forming.

Aloe barbadensis leaf juice - This nutrient-rich ingredient is highly emollient and a well-known source of moisture and hydration.

Niacinamide - A well-known ingredient used for more even-toned looking skin.

Witch hazel water - A natural astringent, it removes excess oil from the skin.

Fruit acid blend (orange, sugar maple, lemon and sugar cane mix) - A mix of alpha hydroxy acids that work to remove dead skin cells and exfoliate skin.

What the Acne Treatment Pads Don't Have

Complexion Clearing Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Pads are free from:

Parabens

Synthetic Color

Synthetic Fragrance

Propylene Glycol

Alcohol

Gluten

Sulfate

GMOs

Availability and Pricing

Complexion Clearing Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Pads ($59 Retail/$44 Auto-Delivery Order) will be available for purchase May 1 in the U.S. through Independent Brand Partners or at neora.com.