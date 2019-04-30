Nociceptin receptor is associated with PTSD resilience after trauma

Apr 30 2019

Relationship between nociceptin receptor and less severe PTSD symptoms has implications for treatment, according to a new study in Biological Psychiatry

Fewer receptors for the anti-stress brain chemical nociceptin is associated with less severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in college women who have experienced sexual violence, according to a study in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier. The relationship between nociceptin receptor density and PTSD severity was present in women with recent PTSD symptoms but not those with past symptoms, suggesting a role for the receptors in recovery after sexual violence.

Although studies in animal models of PTSD have shown that nociceptin promotes resilience, the receptors had never been studied in people with the disorder. Using positron emission tomography brain imaging, researchers from University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, showed that PTSD symptom severity is associated with fewer receptors in the midbrain and cerebellum—regions involved in the brain's threat alarm system and that process subconscious triggers of PTSD related to the trauma.

Related Stories

"These results suggest that decreased nociceptin receptor density is a marker of resilience and recovery following trauma. If future studies confirm these results, nociceptin receptor density may become an important resilience biomarker in the evaluation of PTSD," said lead author Rajesh Narendran, MD.

The primary characteristics of PTSD include intrusive memories of the traumatic event and avoidance of anything that reminds one of the trauma. In women with recent PTSD, these primary symptoms were strongly associated with nociception receptor density.

"Alterations in nociceptin receptor regulation in PTSD could point to specific treatments that might target this receptor to treat symptoms of PTSD," said John Krystal, Editor of Biological Psychiatry.

This would be an important advance for the disorder, as currently available medications for PTSD treat secondary symptoms of the disorder, such as negative mood, but do not treat the primary symptoms associated with receptor measures in this study.

This means that the relationship between PTSD symptom severity and nociceptin receptors in the brain of women who have experienced sexual violence not only provides critical insight for understanding the biology of resilience and recovery after trauma, but also opens potential avenues for improving PTSD treatment and prevention.

Source:

https://www.elsevier.com/about/press-releases/research-and-journals/anti-stress-brain-chemical-is-related-to-ptsd-resilience-after-trauma

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Two studies uncover brain mechanisms underlying decision making process
Work stress and poor sleep associated with heart disease
Neuroscientists investigate how olfactory brain influences memory formation
Combination-imaging technique provides new window into macaque brain connections
Researchers use brain scans to provide better understanding of unconscious bias
Computer program mimics natural speech using brain signals from epilepsy patients
Mindfulness therapy may be an effective way to mitigate stress in caregivers of veterans
Device converts brain signals into speech, offering hope for patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Studies provide new view on the mechanisms of how the brain works