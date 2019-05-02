Mount Sinai study provides fresh insights into cellular pathways that cause cancer

May 2 2019

Mount Sinai researchers have broken new ground in the understanding of the MDM2 gene--which is often overexpressed in cancer--finding that when it acts with a specific protein, it can lead to cancer cell death. The study appears in the May 2, 2019, print edition of Molecular Cell.

Their findings provide fresh insights into the cellular pathways that cause cancer, and may open new therapeutic opportunities for cancer treatment.

Cancer cells are known for altering the methods by which they consume and produce energy. The exact role and function of MDM2, the chronic expression of which is seen in cancer, was previously unclear to scientists. This was in part because MDM2 is characterized as both an oncogene--a mutated gene that has the capacity to transform normal cells into cancerous cells--as well as a tumor suppressor.

Related Stories

By studying human cancer cells, fruit flies, and genetically engineered mice, the researchers were able to show that when extra copies of the MDM2 gene occur in cancer, their presence disrupts cellular processes. Specifically, they found that MDM2 interacts with a protein found in cancer cells' mitochondria--the part of a cell that produces its energy, and thus its life--in a process that eventually promotes cancer cell death.

In addition, the team found that nutlin-3A, a promising therapy, enhanced the interaction between MDM2 and the mitochondrial protein, and thus would help kill cancer cells. This research also shows that MDM2 can be targeted in novel ways to promote its interaction with the mitochondrial protein in cancer cells to spur their death.

"Future research should involve delving into MDM2 biology and its pharmacological regulation and examining cellular respiration and mitochondrial dynamics. Understanding the exact nature of the cellular responses to MDM2-induced stress will help advance our efforts to develop concrete therapeutic treatments for cancer," explains lead investigator Jerry Chipuk, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncological Sciences, and Dermatology, and Associate Director for Basic Science Shared Resources at The Tisch Cancer Institute.

Source:

https://www.mountsinai.org/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Canadian researchers identify early origins of childhood brain cancer
Non-smokers who develop lung cancer are hugely disadvantaged, says PHE
Combination of radiotherapy and anti-hormone treatment can prevent recurrence of hormone-driven breast cancer
Emerging new type of oral cancer linked to HPV appears to increase in men
Urine testing just as good as smear test in preventing cervical cancer
Single high dose of radiation targeted directly to tumor is safe and effective for prostate cancer
Dentists detect more cases of oral cancer and pre-cancer than ever before
Mice study uncovers an unknown pathway for breast cancer recurrence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New findings about aggressive blood cancer may help develop drugs with less harmful side effects