UGR scientists break new ground in Chagas disease research

May 10 2019

A team of scientists from the University of Granada (UGR) has broken new ground in Chagas disease research. This is a serious parasitic disease that affects more than 8 million people worldwide and for which there is currently no treatment.

The researchers have successfully identified how the exosomes (extracellular nanovesicles) released by the parasite responsible for the disease attack heart cells, thereby causing one of its most frequent complications, cardiac illness.This finding could make an invaluable contribution to designing new therapies to combat the disease.

Annually, some 300,000 new cases of Chagas disease (American trypanosomiasis) are diagnosed worldwide, and it claims about 15,000 lives per year.Today, it is considered one of the most serious so-called neglected diseases, due to its current geographical reach.

Related Stories

Caused by the parasiteTrypanosoma cruzi,Chagas disease is passed on through infected insects. It can lead to life-threatening conditions including severe intestinal problems and heart failure. Exosomes are nanovesicles released by cells that play an important role in transmitting biological components, both physiologically and pathologically.

The study, led by ProfessorAntonio Osuna, Director of the UGR's Biotechnology Institute, has demonstrated how these vesicles are able to affect healthy cells, alter their mobility, and help the parasite to enter the body.

Doctor Osuna explains: "These exosomes are also capable of affecting the permeability of membranes and the cytoskeleton, which facilitates the entry of molecules that would not normally have access".

The team's findings have succeeded in clarifying the effect of the exovesicles released byTrypanosoma cruzi, thus contributing to identifying the mechanism that could explain the clinical manifestations of Chagas disease, as well as possible therapeutic targets.

Source:

https://www.ugr.es/en/about/news/scientists-identify-how-exosomes-parasite-responsible-chagas-disease-affect-heart-cells

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Many patients and the public have low awareness of heart failure
Fetal heart rate monitoring can help health workers to identify at risk fetuses
Work stress and poor sleep associated with heart disease
Arsenic in drinking water may lead to thickening of the heart's main pumping chamber
'Fingerprint' associated with a person's sleep habits may serve as warning sign for heart disease
Study provides first evidence of crosstalk between the heart and fat cells
Study shows significant mortality benefit with CABG over percutaneous coronary intervention
Drinking water contaminated with arsenic may lead to changes in heart structure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Walnuts may help lower blood pressure in people at risk for cardiovascular disease