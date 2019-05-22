Veterans with mental health conditions more likely to use cardiac rehabilitation services

May 22 2019

Veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or depression were more likely to use cardiac rehabilitation services after an episode of ischemic heart disease than those who didn't have PTSD or depression, according to new research in Journal of the American Heart Association, the Open Access Journal of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Prior research has shown that patients with mental health conditions may have a greater risk for cardiovascular diseases, mainly because they are more likely to engage in unhealthy activities such as smoking, lack of exercise, poor diet and not taking medications as prescribed. While cardiac rehab aims to decrease a patient's risk for cardiovascular events, previous studies have suggested mental health challenges such as depression may create barriers that hinder a patients' benefit from this service."

Nirupama Krishnamurthi, M.B.B.S., M.P.H, the study's lead author and a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Medicine at the University of California San Francisco

Using electronic health records from the national Veterans Administration Corporate Data Warehouse, researchers identified 86,537 patients (average age 67, mostly white non-Hispanic men) who had been hospitalized for heart attack or coronary revascularization at any of the Veterans Health Administration's 152 hospitals between 2010 and 2014.

Researchers found:

  • Of the 86,537 patients hospitalized for ischemic heart disease, 24% had PTSD and/or depression.
  • Those with PTSD and/or depression had higher cardiac rehab participation rates than those without PTSD or depression (11% vs. 8%).
  • In comparison to patients without PTSD or depression, the adjusted odds of participation were 24% greater in patients with depression alone, 38% greater in patients with PTSD alone, and 57% greater in patients with both PTSD and depression.

Related Stories

Previous studies found that patients with mental health disorders were less likely to use rehabilitation, but these studies had smaller sample sizes and included only patients who were referred by their doctor, rather than all eligible patients. In the current study, researchers were unable to determine the reason patients with mental health conditions were more likely to use cardiac rehabilitation services because of the limited information available in electronic health records.

"Our study shows that mental health disorders may not be barriers to preventive cardiovascular efforts," said Krishnamurthi, who conducts her research at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center. "In fact, we think that having a mental health condition may actually increase patient engagement in care."

Source:

American Heart Association

Journal reference:

Krishnamurthi, N. et al. (2019) Association of Mental Health Conditions With Participation in Cardiac Rehabilitation. JAHA: Journal of the American Heart Association. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.118.011639.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Hormonal treatment associated with depression in men with prostate cancer
Esketamine nasal spray approved for management of treatment-resistant depression
New study explains why heart failure patients have trouble with thinking and depression
Everyday stressors may diminish blood vessel function in people with depression
New genetic score reliably predicts risk, severity of depression in young people
Cyberbullying associated with poor sleep and depression in teens
Mindfulness may reduce depression symptoms for mothers with opioid use disorder
Vaping associated with heart attack, coronary artery disease and depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
AI can detect signs of anxiety and depression in speech patterns of children