LM20 Microfluidizer efficiently disrupts a broad range of cell types

Analytik reports on how the School of Biological & Chemical Sciences at Queen Mary University, London (QMUL) has been using a LM20 Microfluidizer for cell disruption of a broad range of cell types including E. coli, Yeasts and Diatom.

LM20 Microfluidizer in use at QMUL

The School of Biological and Chemical Sciences at QMUL (https://www.qmul.ac.uk/) is one of the UK’s leading life science research departments, with a multi-disciplinary approach to teaching and research. QMUL research staff are actively engaged in a wide range of projects across the broad sweep of biological, chemical and psychological sciences.

Petra Ungerer, Cell and Molecular Biology Laboratories Manager at QMUL commented:

We approached Analytik to find a replacement for a high-pressure homogenizer, from another manufacturer, which had been unreliable and failed to achieve sufficient lysis of our tough yeast cells even after very many passes. We selected the LM20 Microfluidizer not only because it efficiently lysed a broad range of cell types but also was incredibly simple and easy to use which is very important as many different people need to use the machine regularly. We also much appreciate the knowledgeable technical and applications support provided by Analytik which has enabled us to fully exploit the considerable capabilities of the LM20 Microfluidizer”.

The LM20 Microfluidizer is a digitally controlled high pressure homogenizer performance optimized for small volumes. It maintains identical sample processing conditions, reliably producing the desired results, including uniform particle and droplet size reduction (often submicron), deagglomeration and high-yield cell disruption.

Ian Laidlaw, Managing Director of Analytik commented: