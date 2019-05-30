Study finds checkpoint stimulator to be safe, reliable alternative to laryngeal electromyography

Checkpoint Surgical, Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company with proprietary neurostimulation technology for nerve protection and repair, announced the publication of the first peer-reviewed study comparing the use of its Checkpoint Nerve Stimulator/Locator to Medtronic's Nerve Integrity Monitor for neural monitoring during thyroid and parathyroid surgeries in the April 2019 edition of The Laryngoscope. The research was led by senior author Dr. Gregory W. Randolph, M.D., FACS, FACE, Director of the General and Thyroid/Parathyroid Endocrine Surgical Divisions at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Professor of Otolaryngology at Harvard Medical School, who is a leading authority on intraoperative nerve monitoring for thyroid surgery and a frequent speaker on this topic at conferences worldwide. The study concludes, "The Checkpoint stimulator is a safe and reliable alternative to traditional laryngeal electromyography providing equivalent induced electromyography of the vocalis for neural monitoring during thyroid and parathyroid surgery."

This is a very gratifying event for Checkpoint Surgical. We've always known from the reports of the surgeons who use our nerve stimulation technology that it provides safe, reliable and repeatable information for nerve assessment and protection during surgery. But the validation provided in this study is extremely meaningful to our clinical value proposition. Our objective is to give surgeons an easier, more cost-effective alternative to monitor nerves intraoperatively that is also safe and clinically effective. This study adds to our confidence that we are meeting our objective." Len Cosentino, President and CEO, Checkpoint Surgical, Inc.