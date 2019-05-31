Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation announces first round of awards of Diagnostics Accelerator initiative

The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) announced today the first group of researchers who will receive funding through its Diagnostics Accelerator, a new research program that aims to fast-track the development of diagnostic tools and biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

With funding from a coalition of philanthropists, including ADDF Co-Founder Leonard Lauder, Bill Gates and Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos, among others, the ADDF will award up to $50 million over the next three years. Through its first Request for Proposals (released July 2018), which focused on biomarkers in the blood, eye, and other peripheral fluids and tissues, at least 10 awards are anticipated to be funded this year totaling up to $10 million. A second RFP around digital tests was released in April with the first funding awards expected at the end of the year.

We are thrilled to announce the first round of awards of the Diagnostics Accelerator initiative. After an extensive review, we selected research that showed promise in accelerating the development of innovative diagnostic tools, such as blood tests and eye scans. Unlike heart disease and cancer, we lack simple and cost-effective diagnostic tools and biomarkers that are critical to finding ways to prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease. Once we have them, we will better understand how Alzheimer's progresses and make clinical drug trials more efficient and rigorous." Howard Fillit, MD, Founding Executive Director and Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Award recipients will be recognized at the ADDF's Thirteenth Annual Connoisseur's Dinner held at Sotheby's in New York City, May 30th.

The first four awards from this first RFP total up to approximately $3.5 million. Nearly 300 letters of intent proposing new diagnostic strategies from 30 countries on six continents were reviewed by the ADDF working closely with external scientific reviewers and a Joint Steering Committee. Acclaimed researchers include: