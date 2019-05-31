NCCN and AstraZeneca collaborate to improve care processes for lung cancer patients

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) and AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, are collaborating to seek proposals for improving care processes for patients with unresectable stage III and stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Researchers from NCCN's 28 Member Institutions are invited to apply by submitting a letter of intent by July 9, 2019.
Non-small cell lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and the second-most-common cancer diagnosis in both men and women. As part of our mission to advance high quality, patient-centric care, we're eager to facilitate projects that will improve the delivery of cancer care for advanced-stage lung cancer patients. We look forward to working with investigators to explore better ways to deliver the best treatment at the optimal time."
Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN
All funded proposals must:
- Promote evidence-based care
- Be sustainable after the award funding is complete
- Collect data and report outcomes
- Aim to enhance clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, or provider satisfaction
- Address patient variability
- Promote administrative and system efficiency
Special consideration will be given to projects that incorporate patient-reported outcomes, are adaptable, use innovative technology, and can be implemented across a variety of oncology practice settings. Results should be meaningful for both patients and payers.
A total of three to five projects are expected to be chosen for funding, each for a period of two years.
The NCCN ORP- which fosters innovation and knowledge discovery to improve the lives of patients with cancer- will oversee application review and evaluation, and provide general research oversight. A scientific review committee led by NCCN will determine which proposals will receive funding.
