NCCN and AstraZeneca collaborate to improve care processes for lung cancer patients

May 31 2019

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) and AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, are collaborating to seek proposals for improving care processes for patients with unresectable stage III and stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Researchers from NCCN's 28 Member Institutions are invited to apply by submitting a letter of intent by July 9, 2019.

Non-small cell lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and the second-most-common cancer diagnosis in both men and women. As part of our mission to advance high quality, patient-centric care, we're eager to facilitate projects that will improve the delivery of cancer care for advanced-stage lung cancer patients. We look forward to working with investigators to explore better ways to deliver the best treatment at the optimal time."

Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN

All funded proposals must:

  • Promote evidence-based care
  • Be sustainable after the award funding is complete
  • Collect data and report outcomes
  • Aim to enhance clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, or provider satisfaction
  • Address patient variability
  • Promote administrative and system efficiency

Special consideration will be given to projects that incorporate patient-reported outcomes, are adaptable, use innovative technology, and can be implemented across a variety of oncology practice settings. Results should be meaningful for both patients and payers.

A total of three to five projects are expected to be chosen for funding, each for a period of two years.

The NCCN ORP- which fosters innovation and knowledge discovery to improve the lives of patients with cancer- will oversee application review and evaluation, and provide general research oversight. A scientific review committee led by NCCN will determine which proposals will receive funding.

Source:

National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
