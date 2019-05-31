NCCN and AstraZeneca collaborate to improve care processes for lung cancer patients

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) and AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, are collaborating to seek proposals for improving care processes for patients with unresectable stage III and stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Researchers from NCCN's 28 Member Institutions are invited to apply by submitting a letter of intent by July 9, 2019.

Non-small cell lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and the second-most-common cancer diagnosis in both men and women. As part of our mission to advance high quality, patient-centric care, we're eager to facilitate projects that will improve the delivery of cancer care for advanced-stage lung cancer patients. We look forward to working with investigators to explore better ways to deliver the best treatment at the optimal time." Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN

All funded proposals must:

Promote evidence-based care

Be sustainable after the award funding is complete

Collect data and report outcomes

Aim to enhance clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, or provider satisfaction

Address patient variability

Promote administrative and system efficiency

Special consideration will be given to projects that incorporate patient-reported outcomes, are adaptable, use innovative technology, and can be implemented across a variety of oncology practice settings. Results should be meaningful for both patients and payers.

A total of three to five projects are expected to be chosen for funding, each for a period of two years.

The NCCN ORP- which fosters innovation and knowledge discovery to improve the lives of patients with cancer- will oversee application review and evaluation, and provide general research oversight. A scientific review committee led by NCCN will determine which proposals will receive funding.