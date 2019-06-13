DeNovix granted US patent for CellDrop Automated Cell Counter

DeNovix Inc. announces the award of US Patent 10,302,568 for their innovation in the field of cell counting. The CellDrop Automated Cell Counter, engineered with DirectPipette™ Technology, is the first image-based cell counter that completely eliminates the need for slides.

The CellDrop Series features permanent sample surfaces that form a reusable sample chamber. This innovation brings the simple Load, Measure and Wipe Clean functionality of microvolume spectrophotometers to cell counting, making it easier than ever to gain rapid, accurate cell counts and viability measurements. Not only are consumable plastics eliminated, but the instrument also delivers unrivaled levels of performance.

DeNovix Inc. has been a developer and manufacturer of life science instruments and assays since 2012. CellDrop cell counters were added to their multi award-winning product portfolio in January 2019 as their newest stand-alone instrument.

Automated cell counting has always been attractive to researchers, but the cost and environmental impact of plastic slides was a barrier. Since we introduced the product earlier this year, the market has responded strongly. Scientists immediately recognize that we’ve addressed a key problem with new technology. And we’ve delivered it in a powerful, easy-to-use device.” Fred Kielhorn, DeNovix CEO

The patent recognizes DeNovix’s unique, reusable sample surface design. In addition, the patent protects the variable volume counting chamber, which enables measurements across the widest range of cell densities—7x10e2 to 2.5x10e7 cells/mL. Samples are easily removed with a dry laboratory wipe after analysis.