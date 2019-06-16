New natural extract inhibits the development of diabetic nephropathy

A team of researchers have published in the Journal of Cellular Physiology that a new natural extract is able to inhibit the development of diabetic nephropathy, a kidney disease that is increasing in incidence throughout the world.

The new extract of natural origin, obtained from red oranges and lemons, is rich in cyanidin 3-glucoside and other polyphenols. This discovery opens new perspectives to limit kidney damage induced by type II diabetes mellitus and to block the development of diabetic nephropathy." Prof. Roberto Ciarcia, MV, associate professor of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Production at the University of Naples Federico II

The study, "A red orange and lemon by‐products extract rich in anthocyanins inhibits the progression of diabetic nephropathy," first published online on May 29, 2019, describes how the extract successfully restored the blood glucose levels, body weight, and normalized oxidative stress on renal function in a test group of Zucker diabetic fatty rats.

The study authors include collaborators from the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Production at the University Federico II of Naples and from the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), at the Center for Biotechnology, Temple University in Philadelphia.

"My research group, through the sophisticated technique of renal micropuncture conducted by Sara Damiano, first author of the study, has evaluated at the tubular level the mechanism involved during diabetic nephropathy and has discovered an important protective effect of this new extract," says Prof. Salvatore Florio, full professor of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Production at the University of Naples Federico II. "It is important to underline that this compound was obtained in collaboration with the Council for Agricultural Research and Economics, Research Center for Olive, Citrus and Tree Fruit, Acireale."

"The ability of the new extract to reduce the renal damage is remarkable, considering that diabetic nephropathy could induce kidney failure. We hope that this new extract can be a useful compound to fight the progression of diabetic nephropathy and allow an improvement in the quality of life of patients with type II diabetes mellitus," concludes Damiano.

Source:

Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO)

Journal reference:

Ciarcia, R. et al. (2019) A red orange and lemon by‐products extract rich in anthocyanins inhibits the progression of diabetic nephropathy. Journal of Cellular Physiology. doi.org/10.1002/jcp.28893.