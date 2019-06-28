Anti-aging protein hormone Klotho shown to be neuroprotective in ALS model

Jun 28 2019

Increasing the levels of the anti-aging protein hormone Klotho improves the neurological deficits and prolongs life span in an experimental model with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). In addition, brain immune cells called microglia play an important role in protecting the brain against inflammation and, likely, motor neuron loss in this model.

ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a devastating neurodegenerative disease characterized by the loss of upper and lower motor neurons, leading to progressive muscle atrophy and paralysis, which is fatal within three to five years of diagnosis.

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have previously shown that increasing Klotho protein levels is beneficial in experimental models of Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis.

Here we now show that Klotho is also neuroprotective in an ALS model. Thus, increasing Klotho levels would be a logical treatment for age-related neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory diseases."

Corresponding author Carmela Abraham, PhD, professor of biochemistry at BUSM

Related Stories

Unfortunately, very few treatments are available to ALS patients today. "We propose that increasing the levels of the Klotho protein would significantly alleviate the neurologic manifestations, improve the quality of life and prolong life span in patients with ALS. If one was to extrapolate the results of this study, increasing Klotho by only 50 percent would prolong life by approximately 300 days."

According to Abraham, anything that increases Klotho levels is neuroprotective. For example, it has been shown that exercise increases Klotho. "This may be relevant for healthy individuals or patients newly diagnosed with ALS. Additionally, in the cases of familial ALS, family members who wish to be tested and discover that they are carriers of an ALS gene could start exercising or start Klotho boosting therapy, once it becomes available."

Source:

Boston University School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Abraham, C. et al. (2019) Klotho Is Neuroprotective in the Superoxide Dismutase (SOD1G93A) Mouse Model of ALS. Journal of Molecular Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1007/s12031-019-01356-2.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Promising new technique for high throughput protein purification
More insights into transport protein used by cancer cells
Scientists discover pathway that prevents buildup of Alzheimer's protein
Scientists delay aging using protein found in young mice
Researchers reveal fundamental role of protein associated with Alzheimer's
Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions
Human liver cell protein aids development of malaria parasite, study finds
Polycomb protein EED plays a complex role in brain development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Adequate protein intake linked with reduced risk of frailty