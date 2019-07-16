Penn Medicine and Grand View Health partner to provide advanced orthopedic care

Jul 16 2019

Penn Orthopaedics and Grand View Health have announced a new affiliation to better serve patients in need of high-quality orthopedic care in Bucks and Montgomery counties, and the surrounding areas. The collaboration will allow both health systems to increase patients' access to quality, cost-efficient orthopedic care.

This partnership with Grand View Health puts both of our organizations in a much better position to provide the patients of Bucks and Montgomery counties with a wide range of advanced orthopedic care. In addition to supporting the excellent surgical care delivered by such a strong group of physicians, we have an opportunity to fast-track access to advanced clinical research and treatments only available at Penn Medicine."

L. Scott Levin, MD, FACS, chair of Orthopaedic Surgery and a professor of Plastic Surgery at Penn Medicine

A key piece of this partnership will be the collaborative work between Grand View Health and Penn Medicine to enhance programs available to patients, as well as share clinical pathways and evidence-based protocols. The Grand View Health orthopedic surgeons known also as Upper Bucks Orthopaedics at Grand View Health and Penn Orthopaedic surgeons will confer on complex patient cases and best courses of treatment.

We are excited to announce this partnership with Penn Orthopaedics. As leaders in the field of Orthopaedic Surgery and our downtown neighbors, their surgical advancements and education resources supplement the quality care we have always provided for the patients and families we have served for 113 years. Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, so being able to expand our offerings to help even more people in the region is tremendous. As a result of this collaboration with Penn Medicine, we're looking forward to making an even bigger impact in our communities, and beyond."

Jean Keeler, JD, CEO of Grand View Health

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

