NHS 'health checks' linked to decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease

Attending a health check as part of the England National Health Services “Health Check” programme is associated with increased risk management interventions and decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease in the six years following the check, according to a new study published this week in PLOS Medicine by Samah Alageel of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia, and colleagues from King’s College London, UK.

NHS
Credit: rawpixel, Pixabay

In 2009, the NHS introduced the Health Check program, designed to provide checkups to adults in England aged 40–74 and spot early signs of stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes or dementia. One review, however, found that the program did not decrease morbidity or mortality among participants. In the new study, researchers studied data from 127,891 participants who completed the health check between 2010 and 2016, as well as data from 322,910 matched controls over six years’ follow-up.

The authors found that health check participants had slightly lower baseline body mass index (BMI), blood pressure (SBP) and fewer were smokers (21% in health check participants vs. 27% in controls). Health check participants were five times more likely to receive weight management advice, three times more likely to receive smoking cessation advice, and their use of statins was 24% higher.

Six years after taking part in health checks, people who had a health check had net reductions in body mass index, systolic blood pressure, and smoking status. The authors acknowledge that lack of randomization as well as missing data in electronic medical records could have introduced bias into the results.

These results show that the NHS Health Check program carries a potential for reducing cardiovascular risk through the early assessment and management of risk factors. However, the program could benefit from and should be supported with population-wide interventions to improve its outcomes."

Lead author Samah Alageel, King Saud University, Saudi Arabia

People who take up a health check may be healthier than controls but are more likely to receive risk factor interventions. Reductions in risk up to six years following a health check may be of public health importance but we need to be sure these benefits are shared by those most at risk.”

Professor Martin Gulliford, School of Population Health and Environmental Sciences, King’s College London

“While net changes in risk factor values were generally of small magnitude these were sustained for up to six years following the health check and the cumulative impact of these changes could be of public health importance across the population at risk,” the authors say.

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Alageel, S & Gulliford, M.C. (2019) Health checks and cardiovascular risk factor values over six years’ follow-up: Matched cohort study using electronic health records in England. PLOS Medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1002863.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PLOS ONE. (2019, July 31). NHS 'health checks' linked to decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 31, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190731/NHS-health-checks-linked-to-decreased-risk-factors-for-cardiovascular-disease.aspx.

  • MLA

    PLOS ONE. "NHS 'health checks' linked to decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease". News-Medical. 31 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190731/NHS-health-checks-linked-to-decreased-risk-factors-for-cardiovascular-disease.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PLOS ONE. "NHS 'health checks' linked to decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190731/NHS-health-checks-linked-to-decreased-risk-factors-for-cardiovascular-disease.aspx. (accessed July 31, 2019).

  • Harvard

    PLOS ONE. 2019. NHS 'health checks' linked to decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease. News-Medical, viewed 31 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190731/NHS-health-checks-linked-to-decreased-risk-factors-for-cardiovascular-disease.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Scientists study immune molecules inside mycetoma grains
Particulate matter pollution linked to mortality, lower life expectancy in the U.S.
Brand–brand competition unlikely to lower list prices of brand-name drugs
Women with preeclampsia five times more likely to have end-stage kidney disease
Study reveals mechanism that may contribute to HIV-associated metabolic conditions
Antenatal renal pelvis dilatation increases risk of hospital admissions in early childhood
New computational model explores daily pain sensitivity rhythms
House mouse shapes Toxoplasma gondii populations around the world

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mathematical model helps identify determinants of persistent MRSA bacteremia