Nordic walking can have a positive impact on women with breast cancer

An analysis of published studies found that Nordic walking--a low impact aerobic activity consisting in walking with poles--can benefit patients with breast cancer by having a positive impact on swelling, physical fitness, disability, and quality of life.

The European Journal of Cancer Care analysis, which included nine relevant studies, revealed no adverse effects associated with the exercise.

"Current evidence...stems from a small number of investigations with limited methodological quality. Therefore, further well-designed studies are still needed to explore the potential benefits of Nordic walking on this population," the authors wrote.