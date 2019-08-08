Existing FDA-approved drug could potentially help contain Ebola infection

Amid the worsening Ebola outbreak in the Congo, now threatening to spill into Rwanda, a new study suggests that an existing, FDA-approved drug called nitazoxanide could potentially help contain this deadly, highly contagious infection. In meticulous experiments in human cells, led by Boston Children's Hospital, the drug significantly amplified immune responses to Ebola and inhibited Ebola replication.

The study, published in the Cell Press journal iScience, also showed how the drug works: It enhances the immune system's ability to detect Ebola, normally impeded by the virus.

Nitazoxanide, or NTZ, is currently used to treat gastrointestinal infections caused by parasites such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium. It has been shown to be safe and even comes in a formulation for children. Study leader Anne Goldfeld, MD, of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine at Boston Children's, hopes that, with further testing and validation, it could be part of the solution for Ebola.

Related Stories

"Currently, there is no easily deployable therapy for Ebola virus," she says. "There are some very promising vaccines, but there is no oral, inexpensive medication available."

Outsmarting Ebola

The Ebola virus caused more than 10,000 deaths in the 2014-2016 West African epidemic and more than 1,800 lives (as of August 6th) in the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The virus is very good at evading human immune defenses. Though very small, it has two genes devoted to blocking immune responses.

Goldfeld and collaborators Chad Mire, PhD and Thomas Geisbert, PhD at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, showed in Biosafety Level 4 laboratory experiments that NTZ inhibits the Ebola virus (isolated from an earlier outbreak). Additional experiments performed in collaboration with Sun Hur, PhD of Boston Children's showed that NTZ works by broadly amplifying the interferon pathway and cellular viral sensors, including two known as RIG-I and PKR. By deleting RIG-I and PKR in human cells through CRISPR editing, Goldfeld and University of Texas colleagues showed that NTZ works through these molecules to inhibit Ebola virus.

Ebola masks RIG-I and PKR, so that cells don't perceive that Ebola is inside. This lets Ebola get a foothold in the cell and race ahead of the immune response. What we've been able to do is enhance the host viral detection response with NTZ. It's a new path in treating Ebola."

Anne Goldfeld, MD, Study leader of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Boston Children's

Goldfeld hopes to move into animal studies soon, especially given that NTZ has already been used in millions of people with minimal side effects. If effective, it could thus be easily repurposed for Ebola treatment or prevention.

Source:

Boston Children's Hospital

Journal reference:

Jasenosky, L.D. et al. (2019) The FDA-Approved Oral Drug Nitazoxanide Amplifies Host Antiviral Responses and Inhibits Ebola Virus. iScience. doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2019.07.003.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GW Cancer Center selected as first global clinical trial site for high risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
First-of-its-kind study in space station seeks to find causes of major diseases
New antibiotics on the horizon as scientists discover a weakness in the cell wall of pathogenic bacteria
Ultrasound-guided IV line insertion in children has higher success rates
Research reveals potential target for therapies to prevent severe allergic reactions
Novel palliative care approach for caregivers of children with rare diseases shows preliminary success
New collaboration to advance diagnosis and prevention of congenital heart defects
Home births and hospital births equally safe, says large international study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Improving relationships helps reduce stress, depression in mothers of children with autism