Rutgers' CHJL launches interactive resources to address inequities in cancer treatment

The Cancer Health Justice Lab (CHJL) at the Rutgers School of Public Health has launched a series of educational programming on cancer information, prevention, and treatment.

Run by Pamela Valera, assistant professor of urban-global public health, and students at the Rutgers School of Public Health, the multidisciplinary research lab is committed to addressing the inequity of cancer prevention resources and practices in underserved communities.

Cancer is a widespread issue with increasing disparities related to accessing care. CHJL works to encourage equal distribution and utilization of health resources through education and information sharing, promoting lifestyle changes, and strong partnerships with the community."

Pamela Valera, assistant professor of urban-global public health, Rutgers School of Public Health

The mission of CHJL, which is funded by the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the National Cancer Institute, is to make cancer education accessible to medically underserved populations facing disparities due to socioeconomic, immigration, or insurance status, as well as, criminal record, race, age, and sex. However, the resources CHJL provides can benefit anyone seeking information on cancer prevention and care.

One of CHJL's main resources, Cancer 101, is a series of animated videos that were produced to help medically underserved populations improve their trust with the medical care system and promote health. The videos cover topics such as, cancer risks, the role of genes, cancer diagnoses, basic cancer treatment, and cancer screening.

"The videos came out of a general need we saw from those who wanted more information about reducing their cancer risk," says Valera. "There was a need for easily accessible and understandable information on cancer, prevention, and treatment. The videos are also based on research I have been fortunate to do in prisons."

Related Stories

The CHJL website features a cancer treatment center locator, which assists users in finding the care that they need.

"The cancer treatment locator tool is a huge resource for individuals who can't travel to access care," says Nicholas Acuna, an MPH student at the School and a research assistant at CHJL. "Location and distance from treatment are often barriers for individuals with limited resources to utilize and seek care, so being able to find a center that's close to home may be a huge motivator for individuals to get the care that they need."

The CHJL website also provides cancer prevention resources through a digital library that focuses on different cancer prevention areas and topics. Within the library, there are articles on diet and nutrition, physical activity and exercise, smoking and tobacco, sun protection, vaccines, and cancer screening.

"I want people to use the website and resources we have available," says Valera. "The resources are what we as professionals saw a need for and what the communities we are trying to assist told us they needed. If the information on this website encourages someone to ask their doctor a question about what they saw, I see that as a success. The growth of this site will come from the flow and access of information among those who have very little access."

CHJL is also led by Joachim Sackey, an assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Health Professions, returning citizens, and collaborators from other universities.

Source:

Rutgers School of Public Health

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New blood test can detect clinically significant prostate cancer in high-risk patients
A TARDIS could vastly improve detection of breast cancer
Discovery of protective protein could open door to better treatment of fast-growing cancer cells
New drug could be used for future treatments of brain tumors
Eating chicken rather than red meat could lower breast cancer risk
New nanovaccine for deadly skin cancer
HIV-infected elderly cancer patients have worse outcomes despite treatment
Scientists use AI to recognize patterns in breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New 'liquid biopsy' blood test for breast cancer could help avoid unnecessary surgeries