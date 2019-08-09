Viewing exercise as stress outlet can increase college students' willingness to work out

Viewing physical activity as an outlet for stress can increase college students' willingness to exercise. However, in order to maintain that routine, students need social support from family and friends, according to research published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

Researchers surveyed 135 college students, assessing their willingness to exercise for the recommended 150 minutes per week. Participants were asked to weigh pros, like improved energy and health against perceived disadvantages, like being tired and not having enough time for academics or leisure.

Once convinced that more exercise would benefit them, students were asked what they needed to get started. The single most significant factor was behavioral confidence, which involves visualization of future performance and external sources of confidence, like one's religious faith or an encouraging mentor.

Physicians who want to encourage their patients to get more physical activity should suggest the techniques from this study. Accessing internal and external sources of inspiration and resilience is an effective and sustainable model for positive change."

Vinayak K. Nahar, MD, PhD, Study Co-author and Assistant Professor, University of Mississippi Medical Center

According to the survey, respondents indicated that sustaining the weekly 150 minutes of exercise would require the support of family and friends, as well as an emotional shift, in which students would use exercise as an outlet for stressors. Respondents also said social changes, like making friends who also exercise regularly would improve their ability to persist.

"Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. do not engage in the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity per week," says Manoj Sharma, MBBS, PhD, a professor of behavioral health at Jackson State University and lead researcher on this study. "This basic lack of exercise is tied to myriad health problems, so it is important to address it early."

Source:

American Osteopathic Association

Journal reference:

Nahar, V. et al. (2019) Using the Multitheory Model to Predict Initiation and Sustenance of Physical Activity Behavior Among Osteopathic Medical Students. The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association. doi.org/10.7556/jaoa.2019.089

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research findings could help identify Alzheimer's patients who will benefit from exercise
Liver fat biomarker levels linked with metabolic health benefits of exercise, study finds
Researchers identify molecular pathway underpinning exercise and improved motor learning
Diet and physical exercise do not reduce risk of gestational diabetes
Genetic effects on obesity can be lessened by several kinds of regular exercise
A short bout of exercise improves brain function, study reveals
Exercise may reduce artery stiffening associated with heart failure
Extremely strenuous exercise can overload the heart without increasing cardiac risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exercise during pregnancy can promote bone health of both mother and child