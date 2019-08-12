Walnut consumption may offer protection against ulcerative colitis, study finds

Walnut consumption may offer protection against ulcerative colitis, according to a new study by researchers at UConn Health and Texas A&M University.

Through their complex array of natural compounds and phytochemicals, walnuts have been shown to provide a multitude of health benefits, including protection against inﬂammation and colon cancer.

The latest findings from a study of mice, published in the journal Nutrients, found that walnut consumption also offered protection against experimentally-induced ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. In 2015, an estimated 3 million U.S. adults reported being diagnosed with IBD -- either Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The current study, led by Dr. Daniel Rosenberg, professor of medicine, and Masako Nakanishi, post-doctoral fellow, at the Center for Molecular Oncology at UConn Health, assessed the effects of walnut dietary supplementation in a colitis model, where colonic mucosal injury is induced by the ulcerogenic agent dextran sodium sulfate. Walnuts accounted for 14 percent of the daily diet in the study -- equivalent of 20 to 25 walnuts in a human.

When mice were given walnuts for about two weeks, they suffered much less injury to their colons during an episode of ulcerative colitis and the repair process of the colonic mucosa seemed to be enhanced following the walnut supplementation. The process is referenced as a pre-conditioning of the colon by walnut ingestion. Although it could not be determined whether the pre-conditioned colon was resisting the initial ulcerogenic (ulcer-inducing) damage or facilitating the repair of the damage, the extent of injury in the walnut-treated mice was far less than in the non-treated mice.

Further, when changes in metabolites in the fecal stream and tissue were assessed -- after two weeks of being fed walnuts -- a number of alterations were observed. This additional discovery, conducted by Cory Klemashevich, assistant research scientist at Texas A&M University, showed some changes in metabolites which could be key in further understanding how walnuts may be metabolized and working in the colon.

We are continuing our work to understand whether those metabolic changes are part of the protection. We are not suggesting that people with ulcerative colitis be maintained on a large walnut diet between active flares. But, we are hoping that we'll be able to determine the active compounds -- nutrients, phytochemicals -- in walnuts that cause protection."

Dr. Daniel Rosenberg, professor of medicine, UConn Health

More research is being done to understand the impact on humans. Currently, Rosenberg's lab is running a clinical trial conducted by Bruno S. Lemos, graduate student in nutritional Sciences. Participants are consuming two ounces of walnuts daily for three weeks before a scheduled colonoscopy. Their metabolites and gut microbiota will be analyzed, and their biomarkers assessed.

Source:

University of Connecticut

Journal reference:

Nakanishi, M. et al. (2019) Dietary Walnut Supplementation Alters Mucosal Metabolite Profiles During DSS-Induced Colonic Ulceration. Nutrients. doi.org/10.3390/nu11051118.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

People who have a parent, sibling, or child with blood cancer have higher risk of disease
Advanced imaging technology for prostate cancer could increase a man’s chances of survival
Longer-lived, but less toxic drug may work better for pancreatic cancer
New drug could be used for future treatments of brain tumors
Eating chicken rather than red meat could lower breast cancer risk
New nanovaccine for deadly skin cancer
Researchers identify gene mutation combo linked to endometrial cancer
New 'liquid biopsy' blood test for breast cancer could help avoid unnecessary surgeries

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows potential of crucial signaling pathway as biomarker, therapeutic target for cancer