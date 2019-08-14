Researchers develop new strategy to target metastases in lymph nodes

Metastasis, in which cancer cells break free from the primary tumor and form tumors at other sites, worsens the prognosis for many cancer patients. The lymph nodes -- glands of the immune system located throughout the body -- are typically the traveling cells' first destination. Now, researchers have developed a strategy to target metastases in lymph nodes for destruction, before they can cause cancer at other locations. They report their results in ACS Nano.

Soon after a patient is diagnosed with cancer, they typically undergo lymph node biopsies to determine if their cancer has spread. However, this surgical procedure can cause pain, infection and other problems. Studies have shown that cancer cells travel from tumors to specific lymph nodes primarily through tiny vessels called lymphatics, which carry immune cells and fluid rather than blood. So, a treatment that could be injected into the bloodstream, enter a tumor and then pass through the lymphatics might treat metastases.

Related Stories

Hong-Jun Li, Jin-Zhi Du and colleagues had previously developed a nanoparticle delivery tool, called iCluster, that travels through the bloodstream to a tumor. It's a large cluster of nanoparticles, and the acidic environment of the tumor causes iCluster to disassemble into its smaller components, which can penetrate deep into tumors and deliver chemotherapies. But the team wondered whether these smaller nanoparticles could also pass through the lymphatics that connect the tumor to lymph nodes.

To find out, Li, Du and colleagues injected iCluster, labeled with a red dye, into the bloodstream of mice with transplanted tumors. By fluorescent imaging, they observed that small nanoparticles carrying the chemotherapy drug cisplatin could indeed pass through the lymphatics from the tumor to adjoining lymph nodes.

In another experiment, the researchers treated mice with primary tumors before metastasis with iCluster, and a couple of days later, surgically removed their primary tumors, similar to what would be done for cancer patients. About 40% of the treated mice were still alive 110 days later. That's in contrast to the untreated mice -- all of them died from metastases within 51 days of surgery. Then, the team tested the therapy on mice that already had metastases. The iCluster-treated mice lived longer, and upon autopsy, had far fewer tumors than untreated mice.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Journal reference:

Liu, J. et al. (2019) Enhanced Primary Tumor Penetration Facilitates Nanoparticle Draining into Lymph Nodes after Systemic Injection for Tumor Metastasis Inhibition. ACS Nano. doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.9b03472.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lymph node response to treatment can predict survival in patients with esophageal cancer
Scientists pinpoint cause of fatal respiratory disorder that turns babies' lips and skin blue
Moffitt study uncovers subtypes of squamous cell lung cancer
New ZetaView QUATT enhances nanoparticle analysis specificity
Nanoparticles foster regenerative healing process after spinal cord injury
Nanoparticles' movements reveal whether they can hit intended cancer targets
Nanoparticles used to deliver CRISPR gene editing tools into the cell
FDG-PET/CT may assist in surgical planning for head and neck cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Tel Aviv researchers develop a nano-vaccine for the most aggressive skin cancer