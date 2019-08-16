Gold Coast Biobank at Griffith University boosts medical research

Better treatment and management of chronic diseases such as breast cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s is one step closer with the official opening of Gold Coast Biobank at Griffith University’s Gold Coast campus this week.

Prof Nigel McMillan. Image: Jerad Williams

Established by Menzies Health Institute Queensland (MHIQ), Gold Coast Biobank is a purpose-built bio-storage facility bridging the gap in translational clinical research.

Biobank is an important resource where people generously donate samples that allow us to carry out research to find cures for chronic diseases. Without this we wouldn’t be able to find cures of the future.”

Professor Nigel McMillan, Biobank Director

A first for the Southern Hemisphere, Gold Coast Biobank features an automated biostorage, the Arktic, with the capacity of holding up to 100,000 specimens in a compact package, along with OpenSpecimen, a biostorage management system.

“The facility currently holds more than 3000 samples from breast cancer patients and 1500 placenta cord specimens,’’ Professor McMillan said.  

“With this state-of-the-art technology, we have the resources to improve the management of our existing samples and the capacity to take on new projects.

“MHIQ is committed to translating innovative health research into better outcomes and we are able to offer research collaboration for academics and clinicians whose work involves the collection of human tissue.”

