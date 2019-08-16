Influenza A virus host range restricted by dysregulated expression of M gene segment

The host range of the influenza A virus (IAV) is restricted by dysregulated expression of the M viral gene segment, according to a study published August 15 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by Anice Lowen and John Steel of Emory University School of Medicine, and colleagues.

IAV pandemics arise when a virus adapted to a non-human host overcomes species barriers to successfully infect humans and sustain human-to-human transmission. To gauge the adaptive potential and therefore pandemic risk posed by a particular IAV, it is critical to understand the mechanisms underlying viral adaptation to human hosts. To address this question, Lowen and Steel examined the role of one of IAV’s eight gene segments, the M segment, in host adaptation. The authors compared the growth of IAVs with avian- and human-derived M segments in avian and mammalian systems.

Related Stories

The avian, but not the human, M segment restricted viral growth and transmission specifically in mammalian cells. This host-specific restricted growth was associated with excess production of the M2 protein resulting from transcription of the avian IAV M segment in mammalian cells. Excess production of the M2 protein interfered with cellular functions on which the virus relies. The results suggest that control of M segment gene expression is a critical aspect of IAV host adaptation. According to the authors, the findings could lead to the development of effective strategies for monitoring IAV pandemic risk.

The authors add:

The results reveal that careful regulation of viral gene expression is achieved through species-specific interactions with the host cell, and thereby point to this aspect of the viral life cycle as a restriction on avian influenza A virus emergence in humans.”

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Calderon, B.M. et al. (2019) Dysregulation of M segment gene expression contributes to influenza A virus host restriction. PLOS Pathogens. doi.org/10.1371/journal.ppat.1007892.

Posted in: Microbiology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PLOS ONE. (2019, August 16). Influenza A virus host range restricted by dysregulated expression of M gene segment. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 16, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190816/Influenza-A-virus-host-range-restricted-by-dysregulated-expression-of-M-gene-segment.aspx.

  • MLA

    PLOS ONE. "Influenza A virus host range restricted by dysregulated expression of M gene segment". News-Medical. 16 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190816/Influenza-A-virus-host-range-restricted-by-dysregulated-expression-of-M-gene-segment.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PLOS ONE. "Influenza A virus host range restricted by dysregulated expression of M gene segment". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190816/Influenza-A-virus-host-range-restricted-by-dysregulated-expression-of-M-gene-segment.aspx. (accessed August 16, 2019).

  • Harvard

    PLOS ONE. 2019. Influenza A virus host range restricted by dysregulated expression of M gene segment. News-Medical, viewed 16 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190816/Influenza-A-virus-host-range-restricted-by-dysregulated-expression-of-M-gene-segment.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Genetic effects on obesity can be lessened by several kinds of regular exercise
Therapeutic virtual reality can help reduce severe pain in hospitalized patients
'Swimmer’s ear' found to be common among Neanderthals
Women with preeclampsia five times more likely to have end-stage kidney disease
Human apolipoprotein E promotes hepatitis B virus infection
Neuronal gene mutations may be linked to seizures associated with Long QT Syndrome
Simple technique to choose the sex of offspring by separating X and Y sperm
NHS 'health checks' linked to decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fruit fly model for studying diseases like gout, kidney stones reveals new drug targets