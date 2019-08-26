Individual’s trust and proximity to disease outbreak may affect vaccination attitudes

An individual’s trust in institutions such as the CDC, and how close they live to a recent measles outbreak, may affect their attitudes on measles vaccination, according to a study published August 28, 2019 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Florian Justwan of the University of Idaho, USA, and colleagues.

In both the US and globally, there is growing vaccine hesitancy, which can manifest itself in increased non-medical exemption rates, decreased vaccination rates and increased outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. The formation of attitudes about vaccination is complex and linked to many factors including media and peer group influence, distrust of science, information access, and socio-economic barriers.

Related Stories

In the new study, researchers surveyed 1,006 online respondents across the United States about their political beliefs, vaccination attitudes and demographics. The survey was carried out in January 2017, following local outbreaks of measles in 2016. The respondent pool was generated by a market research firm to be a nationally representative sample of the U.S. voting age population and the final sample matched known population in terms of gender, age, income race and Census region.

The researchers found that an individual’s proximity to a measles outbreak independent had no independent effect on measles vaccination attitudes (p = 0.43). However, they found that trust in government medical experts is strongly and positively related to vaccination attitudes (p=0.01). Moreover, the study uncovered an interactive relationship between the two variables. People who are skeptical of the CDC and similar institutions and live farther away from a disease outbreak harbor less favorable vaccination views than those who are skeptical but live in close proximity to an outbreak. People who have high levels of trust are not affected by disease proximity.

The research therefore suggests that, unlike people who trust government experts, people who are skeptical of the CDC and similar institutions may consider whether or not a given disease occurs nearby when making decisions about vaccination.

Justwan adds:

In this paper, we explore whether people’s vaccination attitudes with regards to measles are shaped by how far away they live from a recent outbreak. We find that this is the case – but only for individuals who also distrust government medical experts. Put differently: citizens who are skeptical of the CDC and similar institutions base their vaccination decision-making to some degree on whether or not a given disease occurs in close vicinity to their community.”

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Justwan, F. et al. (2019) The effect of trust and proximity on vaccine propensity. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0220658.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PLOS ONE. (2019, August 26). Individual’s trust and proximity to disease outbreak may affect vaccination attitudes. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 26, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190826/Individuale28099s-trust-and-proximity-to-disease-outbreak-may-affect-vaccination-attitudes.aspx.

  • MLA

    PLOS ONE. "Individual’s trust and proximity to disease outbreak may affect vaccination attitudes". News-Medical. 26 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190826/Individuale28099s-trust-and-proximity-to-disease-outbreak-may-affect-vaccination-attitudes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PLOS ONE. "Individual’s trust and proximity to disease outbreak may affect vaccination attitudes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190826/Individuale28099s-trust-and-proximity-to-disease-outbreak-may-affect-vaccination-attitudes.aspx. (accessed August 26, 2019).

  • Harvard

    PLOS ONE. 2019. Individual’s trust and proximity to disease outbreak may affect vaccination attitudes. News-Medical, viewed 26 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190826/Individuale28099s-trust-and-proximity-to-disease-outbreak-may-affect-vaccination-attitudes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study shows how plants coordinate their internal circadian clocks
'Swimmer’s ear' found to be common among Neanderthals
Neuronal gene mutations may be linked to seizures associated with Long QT Syndrome
Human apolipoprotein E promotes hepatitis B virus infection
Integrated approach unifies psychology and neurophysiology of chronic pain
Study suggests link between environmental pollution and increase in psychiatric disorders
Fruit fly model for studying diseases like gout, kidney stones reveals new drug targets
Influenza A virus host range restricted by dysregulated expression of M gene segment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Therapeutic virtual reality can help reduce severe pain in hospitalized patients