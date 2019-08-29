Adults with cerebral palsy twice as likely to develop cardiovascular, chronic respiratory diseases

Adults with cerebral palsy are about twice as likely to develop cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease compared to adults without cerebral palsy, according to a new study led by RCSI (Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland) and Brunel University London.

The study compared 1,700 adults with cerebral palsy and 5,000 adults without cerebral palsy to identify how many developed non-infectious diseases, such as asthma or stroke. The research is published in the current edition of Neurology.

Patients with cerebral palsy were overall 75% more likely to have a non-communicable disease. After adjusting for other variables, the study found that adults with cerebral palsy were around twice as likely to develop cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease, such as asthma, but not more likely to develop diabetes or cancer.

Related Stories

Adults with cerebral palsy were specifically 2.6 times more likely to develop heart failure, 5.5 times more likely to have a stroke, 2.2 times more likely to develop asthma, 1.6 times more likely to develop hypertension and 2.3 times more likely to develop ischaemic heart disease.

Globally, approximately 17 million people have cerebral palsy. Although cerebral palsy was historically considered a pediatric condition, the majority of children with cerebral palsy now survive into adulthood and many adults with cerebral palsy have a near normal life expectancy.

Cerebral palsy is not a progressive condition. However, at least a quarter of young adults report that their ability to walk gets worse, which may contribute to the development of chronic health conditions.

Until recently, we did not know much about the consequences of aging with cerebral palsy. Our findings highlight the need for further research into the management of non-communicable diseases in this population.

Recent clinical guidelines for adults with cerebral palsy in the UK recommended that pathways need to be developed that allow adults with cerebral palsy access to a multidisciplinary team. However, adults with cerebral palsy in Ireland lack access to co-ordinated multidisciplinary support."

Jennifer Ryan, study's lead author and StAR Research Lecturer at RCSI and Senior Lecturer at Brunel University London

Being able to access health professionals, such as physiotherapists, orthopedic surgeons and neurologists with knowledge of cerebral palsy early, may slow deterioration in the patient's function and prevent development of secondary conditions with age.

Dr Neil O'Connell, co-author, physiotherapist and senior lecturer at Brunel University London said:

Our results clearly emphasize the importance of reframing how cerebral palsy is traditionally viewed; to recognize that it is not simply a condition of childhood. Health services should be designed and delivered with the aim of supporting people with cerebral palsy to be healthy and active throughout their lives."

Source:

RCSI

Journal reference:

Ryan, J.M. et al. (2019) Noncommunicable disease among adults with cerebral palsy. A matched cohort study. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000008199.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New reliable tool for evaluating the quality of hospital care for acute stroke
Study finds higher rates of heart attack treatment in polluted areas and during winter
Research explains why many psychiatric drugs that work in the lab don’t work in people
New type 2 diabetes drug associated with reduced risk of heart failure and death
What you eat affects your heart more than your diet regimen
Study shows microRNA can protect the heart from reperfusion injury
Strong memories formed by "teams" of neurons firing in synchrony
New computational modeling technology to noninvasively assess likelihood of heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study demonstrates link between dog ownership and heart health