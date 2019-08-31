FSU researcher examines how berry polyphenols could help fight plaque buildup in arteries

A Florida State University researcher is examining how the polyphenol compounds found in blackberries could be used to help fight the buildup of artery plaque.

Gloria Salazar, associate professor of nutrition, has received $805,409 from the James and Esther King Biomedical Research Program at the Florida Department of Health to look at the protective effects of polyphenols, bioactive compounds known for their strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that are found in many fruits and vegetables.

We know that the Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, can be really beneficial to the cardiovascular system. But we don't know if we can use this diet in some way to reduce the effects of specific cardiovascular problems."

Gloria Salazar, associate professor of nutrition, Florida State University

Related Stories

Studies have shown that people who eat diets rich in fruits and vegetable are less likely to have cardiovascular disease, which is largely attributed to the polyphenol content of these foods. However, it is unknown whether this diet could reduce vascular aging, a cellular process -; often brought on by smoking -; that in the long term leads to atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is the buildup of plaque in the walls of arteries obstructing the flow of blood.

Salazar has already conducted preliminary studies in mice showing that a diet supplemented with blackberries reduces atherosclerosis. These preliminary results have shown the potential impact of this work, but researchers still have many more questions about how polyphenols could be used to promote cardiovascular health.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide. A 2015 American Heart Association report found that lifestyle behaviors, like smoking, lack of exercise and poor diet are major contributing factors of death and disability due to cardiovascular disease.

"We are excited about the idea that perhaps concentrated extracts of these berries will work as a therapeutic intervention for people with smoke-related diseases," Salazar said. "Our idea is to use nutrition as a long-term preventative measure against chronic diseases. Can we harness diet and medicine together for better outcomes?"

Source:

Florida State University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Maternal high-fat diet may slow learning ability in offspring, study suggests
Baylor College of Medicine issues position statement to address youth smoking and vaping
Infants with genetic epilepsy show better response to treatment with ketogenic diet
Health warnings on individual cigarettes could play a role in reducing smoking
Time-scarcity for working mothers amplifies stress attached to family food provisioning
Cigarette smoking has fallen by a quarter since 2011 says report
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics raises awareness about prevention and treatment of malnutrition
Diet can alter efficacy of type-2 diabetes drug via its action on gut bacteria, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Red wine could benefit gut bacteria finds study