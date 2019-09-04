Study shows safety, efficacy of fertility-sparing surgery for treatment of early-stage ovarian cancer

Young women with early stage ovarian cancer can undergo fertility-preserving surgery without affecting the safety of their cancer treatment, researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden report in a national study published in the journal Gynecologic Oncology.

Non-epithelial ovarian cancer (NEOC) is an unusual form of cancer most commonly diagnosed in young women. Fertility preservation is an important aspect of quality of life of young patients who undergo cancer therapy, so the standard treatment in the early stages of NEOC is fertility-sparing surgery, in which as much as possible of the reproductive organs is retained.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have now examined if there is any difference in survival rates between women who receive fertility-sparing surgery and women who undergo what is known as radical surgery, where the reproductive organs are removed completely.

Related Stories

Using data from the Swedish National Quality Registry for Gynecological Cancer, the researchers have analysed data from the entire population of women in Sweden between the ages of 18 and 40 who were diagnosed with early stage (stage 1) NEOC from 2008 to 2015. The majority - 78 per cent - of the 73 women identified received fertility-sparing surgery.

To assay the oncological safety, the researchers compared the "progression-free survival" (survival without cancer relapse) and overall survival rates, between women who had received fertility-sparing surgery and women who had received radical surgery. Fertility outcomes were examined through the Swedish Medical Birth Register and the Quality Registry for Assisted Reproductive Technology treatment.

The results show that there were no differences in survival rates between women who underwent fertility-sparing surgery and women who received radical surgery.

The prognosis was excellent in both groups, with an overall survival of 98 per cent. After having undergone fertility-sparing surgery, eleven of the women gave birth to thirteen babies, all conceived naturally."

Study's first author Gry Johansen, doctoral student at the Department of Oncology-Pathology, Karolinska Institutet

The study was a collaboration with the Regional Cancer Center West and the Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

"This is the first prospective study investigating both the safety and efficacy of fertility-sparing surgery for treatment of NEOC in young women," says head researcher Kenny Rodriguez-Wallberg at the same department.

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists reveal cancer cells' immune weak spot
Researchers find a weak spot in cancer cells
Researchers receive $2.9 million to develop new low-cost cancer diagnostic platform
The gift of longevity for a pancreatic cancer patient
Nab-Paclitaxel drug combo reduces risk of breast cancer recurrence
Breast cancer cells can go into sleep mode and relapse in the future
Scientists discover potential novel target for treating deadly brain cancer
New therapy may kill cancer cells in inherited breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lack of sexual activity in older adults linked to health problems