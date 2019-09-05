Loss of hip BMD persists after weight loss intervention among older adults with obesity

Weight loss in older adults is accompanied by loss in bone mineral density (BMD) and an increased risk of bone fracture. A new study published in Obesity found that loss of hip BMD persists in the year following a weight loss intervention among older adults with obesity, regardless of whether they regain weight.

The study also found that losses in fat mass and lean mass contribute to reduced hip BMD; yet, loss in fat mass may signal improved trabecular bone score, which is a measure of bone texture and is a marker for the risk of osteoporosis.

The findings emphasize the importance of identifying and implementing interventions that can target fat mass, but not lean mass, loss to optimize bone health during weight loss in older adults.

